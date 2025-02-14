CDIL Semiconductors has developed India's first indigenous solar bypass diodes. The company says its diodes are optimized for India's extreme weather conditions, with low forward voltage drop and high thermal stability. From pv magazine India CDIL Semiconductors has launched India's first indigenous solar bypass diodes, boosting solar panel efficiency and lifespan. The company expanded its capacity by 25 million units with the new line. Bypass diodes maintain uninterrupted power flow in solar panels by allowing current to bypass affected cells, improving energy yield and extending lifespan. ...

