CloudMargin Wins Collateral Management Solution of the Year at FOW International Awards 2025

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMargin, a leading global collateral management technology company, last night won the FOW International Award for Collateral Management Solution of the Year. The honour, presented in London at a ceremony following the FOW Trading London 2025 conference, marked the fifth win in the collateral management category for the company, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2024.

The FOW International Awards recognise the "best and brightest innovations in the derivatives industry." A panel of independent, expert judges with experience across the derivatives markets select the winners. Among their comments were that CloudMargin is a "very strong provider" with an "excellent" client testimonial that accompanied the nomination. Another said: "Source agnostic / centralisation of cross-asset data to manage workflows enterprise-wide on a single platform and optimisation of inventory usage" is "very good."

CloudMargin CEO Stuart Connolly said: "We're incredibly honoured to accept this award from FOW following a monumental year for our company. We reached landmark agreements with some of the world's leading banks and asset servicing firms. We took on a host of new clients on our continuously updated cloud platform, to help them solve significant collateral and margin challenges in the face of market forces and pressure to control costs. And we continue to see the strongest pipeline in our history, as we help firms onboard quickly so they can benefit from automated end-to-end collateral management and access managed connectivity to the broader industry ecosystem. None of this could be achieved without the CloudMargin team's tremendous dedication, ability to meet challenges and solve problems, and continual focus on our clients that enables us to keep improving and growing."

The CloudMargin platform was accessed throughout the year in 52 countries, processing nearly 1 million margin calls. On its busiest day in 2024, CloudMargin facilitated the exchange of more than $20 billion in collateral by its clients.

Clients of the firm include asset managers, pension funds, banks, brokerages, insurance firms, fund administrators, outsourcers and major industry service providers using the CloudMargin platform to manage collateral for cleared and uncleared over-the-counter (OTC) products, exchange-traded derivatives, repo forward securities and securities lending products.

Supporting the firm's continued trajectory of growth, innovation and market leadership, CloudMargin recently launched a new version of its corporate website, cloudmargin.com.

About CloudMargin

Headquartered in London, CloudMargin's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution transforms collateral management workflows across the buy-side, banking and outsourcing industries. Delivering full straight-through processing (STP) workflows, market-leading technology and powerful, real-time analytics, CloudMargin empowers leading institutions across the globe to achieve collateral resilience, end-to-end efficiencies, cost savings and risk mitigation. Through CloudMargin, clients can centralise and automate workflows, connect to the collateral management ecosystem, and optimise collateral with real-time data and insights. Driven by the experience of over-priced, inefficient and inaccessible collateral management solutions, CloudMargin was formed in 2014, pioneering the world's first and only cloud-native collateral management workflow solution. As a client-first fintech company, CloudMargin has an unwavering commitment to innovation and solving the problems of collateral management for capital markets, helping clients navigate all market conditions. Visit cloudmargin.com.

