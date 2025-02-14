Anzeige
Freitag, 14.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
14.02.2025 09:43 Uhr
Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist (GIL5 LN) 
Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
14-Feb-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 13-Feb-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 17.1816 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19553842 
CODE: GIL5 LN 
ISIN: LU1439943090 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1439943090 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      GIL5 LN 
Sequence No.:  376129 
EQS News ID:  2086417 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 14, 2025 03:12 ET (08:12 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
