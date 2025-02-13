Anzeige
Freitag, 14.02.2025
Breaking News: Beyond Oil steigert USA-Lieferungen in einem Monat um 50 %!
WKN: 884567 | ISIN: US48282T1043 | Ticker-Symbol: KDA
Düsseldorf
14.02.25
09:31 Uhr
358,00 Euro
+18,00
+5,29 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
13.02.2025 23:54 Uhr
S&P Dow Jones Indices: Kadant Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) will replace Inari Medical Inc. (NASD: NARI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, February 19. S&P 500 constituent Stryker Corp. (NYSE: SYK) is acquiring Inari Medical in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

February 19, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Kadant

KAI

Industrials

February 19, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Inari Medical

NARI

Health Care

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2025 PR Newswire
