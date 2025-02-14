Anzeige
Freitag, 14.02.2025
Breaking News: Beyond Oil steigert USA-Lieferungen in einem Monat um 50 %!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.02.2025 08:05 Uhr
CVC Capital Partners PLC: Full-Year Activity Update

Finanznachrichten News
Key Highlights

Full-Year 2024 Activity Update

• Total AUM reached €200bn as at 31 December 2024. FPAUM increased to €147bn, or +50% vs. €98bn as at 31 December 2023
• Continued recovery in deployment activity: +71% vs. FY 2023, primarily driven by an increase in Private Equity investing
• Whilst realisation volumes increased +114% vs. FY 2023, we continue to remain cautious on the near-term outlook given inconsistent activity levels across the market
• We are executing strongly on our fundraising targets with €16bn of capital raised in FY 2024. In January we launched our new Infrastructure funds and we are accelerating our Private Wealth offering, with the launch of CVC-PE alongside CVC-CRED
• Our portfolio performance continues to be resilient across all strategies, with strong realised returns of 4.0x Gross MOIC and 30% Gross IRR1, and overall value creation across the Private Equity and Infrastructure portfolios of 12%, growing at a consistent pace throughout the year

Rob Lucas, CEO comments: "2024 was a landmark year for CVC, marked by our successful IPO and the completion of our acquisition of CVC DIF and the final stake in CVC Secondary Partners, which expanded and diversified our business. Across 2024, we saw a strong recovery in investment activity, and weare pleased with the overall resilience of our investment portfolios, albeit we remain cautious on the near-term outlook for exits. We continue to actively progress our various fundraises, including an acceleration of our Private Wealth offering with the recent launch of CVC-PE to complement our CVC-CRED offering, and we anticipate growing further our Private Wealth platform over the next twelve months."

Download full press release:
https://www.cvc.com/media/j2djacxa/cvc-fy-2024-activity-update-14-feb-25.pdf
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
