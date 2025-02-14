



TOKYO, Feb 14, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation (Mazda) and Mazda Sales (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (Mazda Thailand) held a press conference today in Bangkok, Thailand, and announced their plan to strengthen Auto Alliance (Thailand) Co., Ltd., Mazda's manufacturing base in Thailand, through investing 5 billion Thai baht and developing it as a manufacturing hub for new compact SUVs with an annual production capacity of 100,000 units by leveraging the strengths of the local supply chain that the company has cultivated in Thailand to date. This will reinforce the plant's role as an export base focused on Japan and the ASEAN market which is expected to grow steadily, as well as strengthen sales in the Thai market where Mazda has been present for the past 70 years.From 2025 to 2027, they plan to introduce a total of five models: two battery EVs, one plug-in hybrid and two hybrids. In Thailand, where the transition to electrification is progressing, Mazda will expand its electrified product line to appeal to a wider range of customers.One of the models is the "Mazda6e," the new battery-electric vehicle that will be produced by Changan Mazda Automobile Co., Ltd., a joint venture between Mazda and Chongqing Changan Automobile Co., Ltd. (CA) in China. The public unveiling of the "Mazda6e" for the Thai market is scheduled for 2025. It is the latest electric vehicle that combines Mazda's strengths in design, Jinba-ittai driving experience, and craftsmanship with electrification and smart-cabin technologies of CA. This model is the product of a longstanding partnership with CA, and will be sold in China, Europe and Thailand.Mazda's President and CEO, Masahiro Moro, who addressed the press conference, said, "Mazda has built a strong business foundation in Thailand over the past 70 years with the support of many people, including the Thai government. Once again, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to everyone involved. We place great importance on building relationships of trust and empathy with our stakeholders in order to realize our Purpose, which is to "ENRICH LIFE-IN-MOTION FOR THOSE WE SERVE." Based on this purpose, we will introduce electrified products that are uniquely Mazda and meet the needs of customers in Thailand where electrification is progressing, and strengthen the role of our plant in Thailand to serve as a base for exporting compact vehicles mainly to Japan and the ASEAN market."Mazda will continue to evolve "the Joy of Driving" based on its "Radically Human" value toward the year 2030, and will strive to deliver "the Joy of Living" by creating moving mobility experiences for customers in their daily lives.Source: mazdaCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.