The first-ever global RADIUS conference, organized by InkBridge Networks and Radiator Software, will bring together leading authentication experts both in Finland and virtually on March 12-13, 2025, to discuss the future of network security and authentication standards.

Ahead of the IETF 122 meeting in March 2025, RADIUS experts are coming together for the first global conference dedicated to this fundamental authentication protocol. Leading RADIUS implementors, users, and standards contributors will be collaborating in Finland and online to work toward the next generation of RADIUS solutions.

The RADIUS 2025 conference, "Securing the Intranet and Extranet," is being organized by its lead sponsors, InkBridge Networks and Radiator Software. The featured speakers are Alan DeKok, CEO of InkBridge Networks and Founder of FreeRADIUS, and Karri Huhtanen, Managing Director and Chairman of the Board at Radiator Software.

"After 25 years of building the authentication backbone of the internet, it's clear to us that the next wave of network security challenges won't be solved in isolation," says DeKok. "This conference gives the architects of tomorrow's authentication standards a forum to make sure we're building security into the foundation, not just patching holes."

Huhtanen explains, "RADIUS is the silent guardian, the watchful protector of all network infrastructure enterprise, service provider, education, government, and industrial networks, all of them. The RADIUS conference shares how RADIUS technology is used across industries to ensure and improve the security of all networks."

Confirmed conference speakers include Klaas Wierenga, Chief Information Technology Officer at GÉANT and Founder of eduroam, Howie Koh, VP of Innovation and Emerging Tech at Forescout Technologies, and Blair Bullock, AAA Systems Architect at Boldyn Networks. Other RADIUS experts are invited to respond to the extended call for speakers by February 21st, 2025, on topics of interest to ISPs, educational institutions, and businesses.

RADIUS continues to quietly secure hundreds of millions of daily users. At the RADIUS conference, the people who build these systems will share decades of hard-won experience to solve real-world problems.

The conference kicks off with an in-person workshop on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Tampere, Finland. This workshop is an opportunity for experienced RADIUS implementors and operators to solve outstanding RADIUS issues together. To apply for an invitation, visit radiusconference.org.

The free virtual event on March 13, 2025, is aimed at CTOs, CIOs, IT managers, and engineers from all industries, including telecom, education, and critical infrastructure organizations. Attendees will have full access to live-streamed sessions, interactive Q&A participation, and access to recorded sessions after the event. Registration is required as capacity is limited. This event will feature presentations on four conference themes: ISP, Enterprise, General RADIUS, and Educational.

See the conference website at radiusconference.org to register and for details leading up to the event.

About InkBridge Networks

InkBridge Networks engineers, supports, and installs foundational network solutions for authentication and network security. The core team at InkBridge Networks founded and continues to maintain the open-source FreeRADIUS Project, the world's most popular RADIUS server, supporting 100s of millions of users every day.

Formerly known as Network RADIUS, the company has an international team of network access architects and engineers with decades of experience providing complex, low-risk network solutions, including RADIUS, DHCPv4, DHCPv6, TACACS+, and DNS.

InkBridge Networks provides solutions engineering, support packages, consulting, and training optimized for mid-size to large enterprises, Internet service providers and universities. InkBridge Networks products are used by OEM vendors as the basis for nearly all available RADIUS solutions. Learn more at InkBridgeNetworks.com

About Radiator Software

Radiator Software provides Radiator AAA solutions for enterprises, universities, ISPs, and operators. Famous for flexibility and interoperability, Radiator is the all-in-one solution for RADIUS, RadSec, TACACS+, and Diameter AAA requirements, with a wide range of extensions for service providers including SIM Authentication, Policy and Charging, WiFi offloading, VoWiFi and VoLTE authentication.

The flagship product Radiator has been on the market for over two decades and is relied upon by countless operators and organizations in over 160 countries. Radiator Software is headquartered in Tampere, Finland and provides AAA solutions, support, consulting, and training globally. Visit us at RadiatorSoftware.com.

