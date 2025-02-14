Hardman & Co Research

Analyst interview | Investment Companies Q&A on ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT) | How a unique capital strategy drives long-term investor gains ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. ICGT stands out in the private equity space with its distinctive approach to capital allocation. In this discussion, Mark Thomas breaks down his latest report, ' Unique Approach to Capital Allocation ', revealing how ICGT's mix of progressive dividends, long-term compounding growth and strategic buybacks creates significant value for investors. With a five-year CAGR NAV per share total return of 13.8% and a disciplined dual buyback strategy, ICGT continues to differentiate itself from peers. Discover the key figures behind ICGT's performance and the risks investors should consider. Listen to the interview here . If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here .

