Conceptual Event Society: Giga Pearl owner launches a luxury art collection entitled "Beneath the Surface" - art like you've never seen before!

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned collector and artist Abraham Reyes is set to unveil Beneath the Surface, a groundbreaking luxury art collection that transforms pearls and precious gemstones-rubies, sapphires, emeralds, and diamonds-into striking "jewelry for the walls."

"As a jewelry lover, I've always believed jewels should be admired daily, not reserved for special occasions," says Reyes. "By incorporating them into art, we can celebrate their beauty in everyday life."

Reyes, owner of the Giga Pearl-the world's largest authenticated pearl at 27.65 kg (61 lbs)-is no stranger to rare treasures. Verified by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) and holding a Guinness World Record, the Giga Pearl exemplifies nature's extraordinary creations.

Beneath the Surface explores hidden beauty, redefining rarity and value through thought-provoking pieces. Each work uncovers layers of meaning and challenges conventional perceptions of perfection. The exhibition runs February 18 - March 18, 2025, at Avante Garde (218 Merton St, Toronto, ON M4S 1A1) by private appointment.

Beneath the Surface: A New Perspective on Art and Rarity

Reyes' debut solo exhibition presents a visual narrative that provokes a deeper understanding of nature's hidden forces. Reyes invites viewers to appreciate the imperfections that make each piece rare. His work highlights the unique inclusions within gemstones-such as the "jardin" of an emerald-as reflections of nature's history and beauty.

Through Beneath the Surface, Reyes challenges mainstream ideals of polished perfection, redefining rarity as nature's distinct, often overlooked fingerprints.

For more information: www.abrahamreyes.art

The Giga Pearl: A Natural Wonder

The Giga Pearl, a natural baroque pearl, stands alone in magnificence. Passed down through Reyes' family, it has been appraised at millions of dollars due to its unparalleled size, authenticity, and rarity. Unlike traditional round pearls, the Giga Pearl showcases the vast diversity of natural pearl formations.

For more details: www.gigapearl.com

About the Artist

Abraham Reyes is a Canadian artist and collector known for his expertise in pearls and gems. His work bridges art, science, and cultural heritage, challenging conventional ideas of beauty and value. Reyes' passion for rare natural formations fuels his art, inspiring a deeper appreciation for the wonders of nature.

