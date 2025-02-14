Anzeige
Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Acc (L100 LN) 
Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
14-Feb-2025 / 11:41 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 13-Feb-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 15.191 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40365810 
CODE: L100 LN 
ISIN: LU1650492173 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1650492173 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      L100 LN 
Sequence No.:  376182 
EQS News ID:  2086577 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

