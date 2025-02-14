DJ Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc (AEJ LN) Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Feb-2025 / 11:42 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 13-Feb-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 71.5438 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6244199 CODE: AEJ LN ISIN: LU1900068328 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900068328 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEJ LN Sequence No.: 376195 EQS News ID: 2086605 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 14, 2025 05:42 ET (10:42 GMT)