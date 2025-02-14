BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 14
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)
Director Declaration
As required by Listing Rule 6.4.9R, BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc hereby gives notification that Mr James Will, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Invesco Asia Trust plc with effect from 14 February 2025.
In addition, with effect from 00:01am on 14 February 2025, Mr Will is no longer a non-executive Director of Asia Dragon Trust plc which is now in members' voluntary liquidation.
Enquiries:
Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098
Date: 14 February 2025