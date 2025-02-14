Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Beyond Oil steigert USA-Lieferungen in einem Monat um 50 %!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864228 | ISIN: GB0008910555 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.02.2025 12:36 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director Declaration

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 14

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Director Declaration

As required by Listing Rule 6.4.9R, BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc hereby gives notification that Mr James Will, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Invesco Asia Trust plc with effect from 14 February 2025.

In addition, with effect from 00:01am on 14 February 2025, Mr Will is no longer a non-executive Director of Asia Dragon Trust plc which is now in members' voluntary liquidation.

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098

Date: 14 February 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.