Portland General Company: Portland General Electric announces 2024 financial results and initiates 2025 earnings guidance

Full-year 2024 GAAP financial results of $3.01 per diluted share; full-year 2024 non-GAAP adjusted financial results of $3.14 per diluted share

Initiating 2025 adjusted earnings guidance of $3.13 to $3.33 per diluted share and reaffirming 5% to 7% long-term earnings per share growth using a base of $3.08 per diluted share, the mid-point of original 2024 adjusted earnings guidance

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) today reported net income based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) of $313 million, or $3.01 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024, which includes the $0.13 per diluted share impact of the January 2024 winter storms. After adjusting for the impact of the January 2024 winter storms, 2024 non-GAAP net income was $327 million, or $3.14 per diluted share.

This compares with GAAP net income of $228 million, or $2.33 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023, which included the $0.05 per diluted share Boardman revenue requirement settlement charge resulting from the Oregon Public Utility Commission's (OPUC) 2022 General Rate Case (GRC) Final Order. After adjusting for the impact of the Boardman revenue requirement settlement charge, 2023 non-GAAP net income was $233 million, or $2.38 per diluted share.

GAAP net income was $39 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. This compares with GAAP net income of $68 million, or $0.67 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

"In 2024, we experienced solid growth from new and returning customers, enhanced our operational reliability and resilience, achieved strong safety performance, made significant investments in clean energy resources and battery storage and delivered strong earnings results," said Maria Pope, PGE President and CEO.

2024 Year in Review

Key strategic accomplishments in 2024 included:

Invested $1,262 million in capital projects to support grid modernization, hardening and resiliency, customer growth, renewable and non-emitting dispatchable capacity integration, and wildfire risk mitigation;

Achieved commercial operations of the 311 MW Clearwater Wind Energy Facility, enabling multiple days of 1 gigawatt-wind production from PGE's wind fleet;

Integrated 292 MW of battery storage, including the 75 MW, PGE-owned Constable Battery Energy Storage System (BESS);

Received acknowledgement of the 2023 Request for Proposal (RFP) Final Shortlist from the Oregon Public Utility Commission;

Announced intent to join the California Independent System Operator's Extended Day-Ahead Market.

2024 Earnings Compared to 2023 Earnings

Total revenues increased due to demand growth from semiconductor manufacturing and technology infrastructure customers, increased wholesale revenues and recovery of capital, operating and power costs. Total revenues were partially offset by lower residential and commercial usage primarily driven by weather, energy efficiency and distributed energy resource adoption;

Purchased power and fuel expense increased due to higher system load, increased prices for purchased power and increased costs for generation;

Operating and administrative expenses increased due to higher generation and network maintenance, service restoration, wildfire mitigation, vegetation management and employee compensation and benefit costs;

Depreciation and amortization and interest expense increased due to higher asset balances and higher long-term debt balances as a result of ongoing capital investment;

Taxes other than income taxes increased due to higher franchise fees and property taxes; and

Income tax expense decreased primarily driven by higher production tax credit benefits.

2025 Earnings Guidance

PGE is initiating full-year 2025 adjusted earnings guidance of $3.13 to $3.33 per diluted share based on the following assumptions:

An increase in energy deliveries between 2.5% and 3.5%, weather adjusted;

Execution of power cost and financing plans and operating cost controls;

Normal temperatures in its utility service territory;

Hydro conditions for the year that reflect current estimates;

Wind generation based on five years of historical levels or forecast studies when historical data is not available;

Normal thermal plant operations;

Operating and maintenance expense between $795 million and $815 million which includes approximately $135 million of wildfire, vegetation management, deferral amortization and other expenses that are offset in other income statement lines;

Depreciation and amortization expense between $550 million and $575 million;

Effective tax rate of 15% to 20%;

Cash from operations of $900 to $1,000 million;

Capital expenditures of $1,270 million; and

Average construction work in progress balance of $575 million.

Company Updates

Constable Battery Energy Storage System

In December 2024, PGE placed in-service the 75 MW Constable Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project located in Hillsboro, Oregon. The non-emitting dispatchable capacity from the BESS project addresses a number of grid challenges, providing flexibility to PGE's grid operators to meet changing conditions, integrating renewable energy, and helping manage power cost impacts.

2025 Wildfire Mitigation Plan

On December 31, 2024, PGE submitted to the OPUC the 2025 Wildfire Mitigation Plan (WMP) which outlines PGE's approach to wildfire risk mitigation and guides PGE's Wildfire Mitigation Program. PGE continues to evolve its wildfire mitigation planning practices and implementation of a comprehensive and data-driven wildfire mitigation strategy.

In 2024, PGE invested over $85 million in operating costs and capital projects related to wildfire mitigation, resiliency and utility asset management. Building on this progress, the 2025 WMP forecasts $53 to $57 million in operations and maintenance costs and an additional $57 to $78 million in capital investments to continue system hardening and grid design efforts, expand situational awareness capabilities, implement specific inspection and maintenance, vegetation management, community outreach and customer awareness, operational actions within High Fire Risk Zones, and other wildfire mitigation activities.

2023 and 2025 All-Source Request for Proposals (RFP)

On November 19, 2024, the Public Utility Commission of Oregon (OPUC) acknowledged, with conditions, PGE's final shortlist for the 2023 RFP, which was filed with the OPUC on September 17, 2024. PGE is continuing with commercial negotiations with projects on the final shortlist and aims to finalize contracts over the course of 2025.

Additionally, PGE filed notice with the OPUC in November 2024 that a 2025 RFP is needed to procure resources to meet forecasted 2029 capacity needs and to make continued progress toward decarbonization targets under HB 2021. PGE plans to file the draft 2025 All-Source RFP in the first half of 2025.

Quarterly Dividend

As previously announced, on February 12, 2025, the board of directors of Portland General Electric Company approved a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.50 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on or before April 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 24, 2025.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Earnings Call and Webcast - Feb. 14, 2025

PGE will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 11 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on the PGE website at investors.portlandgeneral.com. A webcast replay will also be available on PGE's investor website "Events & Presentations" page beginning at 2 p.m. ET on February 14, 2025.

Maria Pope, President and CEO; Joe Trpik, Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO; and Nick White, Manager of Investor Relations, will participate in the call. Management will respond to questions following formal comments.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and adjusted earnings guidance. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant items that are generally not related to our ongoing business activities, are infrequent in nature, or both. PGE believes that excluding the effects of these items provides a meaningful representation of the Company's comparative earnings per share and enables investors to evaluate the Company's ongoing operating financial performance. Management utilizes non-GAAP measures to assess the Company's current and forecasted performance, and for communications with shareholders, analysts and investors. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplementary information that should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Items in the periods presented, which PGE believes impact the comparability of comparative earnings and do not represent ongoing operating financial performance, include the following:

Non-deferrable Reliability Contingency Event (RCE) costs resulting from the January 2024 winter storm

Boardman revenue requirement settlement charge associated with the year ended 2020, resulting from the OPUC's 2022 GRC Final Order.

Due to the forward-looking nature of PGE's non-GAAP adjusted earnings guidance, and the inherently unpredictable nature of items and events which could lead to the recognition of non-GAAP adjustments (such as, but not limited to, regulatory disallowances or extreme weather events), management is unable to estimate the occurrence or value of specific items requiring adjustment for future periods, which could potentially impact the Company's GAAP earnings. Therefore, management cannot provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share guidance to the most comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, management is unable to address the probable significance of unavailable information.

PGE's reconciliation of non-GAAP earnings for the years ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 are below.

Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation for the year ended December 31, 2024 (Dollars in millions, except EPS) Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP as reported for the year ended December 31, 2024 $ 313 $ 3.01 Exclusion of January 2024 storm costs 19 0.18 Tax effect (1) (5) (0.05) Non-GAAP as reported for the year ended December 31, 2024 $ 327 $ 3.14

Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation for the year ended December 31, 2023 (Dollars in millions, except EPS) Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP as reported for the year ended December 31, 2023 $ 228 $ 2.33 Exclusion of Boardman revenue requirement settlement charge 7 0.07 Tax effect (1) (2) (0.02) Non-GAAP as reported for the year ended December 31, 2023 $ 233 $ 2.38



(1) Tax effects were determined based on the Company's full-year blended federal and state statutory rate.

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is an integrated energy company that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to over 950,000 customers serving an area of 1.9 million Oregonians. Since 1889, Portland General Electric (PGE) has been powering social progress, delivering safe, affordable, reliable and increasingly clean electricity while working to transform energy systems to meet evolving customer needs. PGE customers have set the standard for prioritizing clean energy with the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the country. PGE was ranked the No. 1 utility in the 2024 Forrester U.S. Customer Experience Index and is committed to reducing emissions from its retail power supply by 80% by 2030 and 100% by 2040. In 2024, PGE employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $5.5 million and volunteered nearly 23,000 hours to more than 480 nonprofit organizations. For more information visit www.portlandgeneral.com/news.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions as of the date of this report. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other factors.

Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's full-year earnings guidance (including assumptions and expectations regarding annual retail deliveries, average hydro conditions, wind generation, normal thermal plant operations, operating and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization expense) as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "assumptions," "based on," "believes," "conditioned upon," "considers," "could," "estimates," "expects," "expected," "forecast," "goals," "intends," "needs," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "promises," "seeks," "should," "subject to," "targets," "will continue," "will likely result," or similar expressions.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the timing or outcome of various legal and regulatory actions; governmental policies, legislative action, and regulatory audits, investigations and actions with respect to allowed rates of return, financings, electricity pricing and price structures, acquisition and disposal of facilities and other assets, construction and operation of plant facilities, transmission of electricity, recovery of power costs, operating expenses, deferrals, timely recovery of costs, and capital investments, energy trading activities, and current or prospective wholesale and retail competition; changing customer expectations and choices that may reduce demand for electricity; the sale of excess energy during periods of low demand or low wholesale market prices; impaired financial stability of vendors and service providers and elevated levels of uncollectible customer accounts; uncertainties associated with energy demand to new data centers, including the concentration of data centers, and the ability to obtain regulatory approvals, environmental, and other permits to construct new facilities in a timely manner; operational risks relating to the Company's generation and battery storage facilities, including hydro conditions, wind conditions, disruption of transmission and distribution, disruption of fuel supply, and unscheduled plant outages, which may result in unanticipated operating, maintenance and repair costs, as well as replacement power costs; delays in the supply chain and increased supply costs (including application of tariffs), failure to complete capital projects on schedule or within budget, failure of counterparties to perform under agreement, or the abandonment of capital projects, which could result in the Company's inability to recover project costs, or impact our competitive position, market share, revenues and project margins in material ways; default or nonperformance of counterparties from whom PGE purchases capacity or energy, which require the purchase of replacement power and renewable attributes at increased costs; complications arising from PGE's jointly-owned plant, including ownership changes, regulatory outcomes or operational failures; changes in, and compliance with, environmental laws and policies, including those related to threatened and endangered species, fish, and wildfire; future laws, regulations, and proceedings that could increase the Company's costs of operating its thermal generating plants, or affect the operations of such plants by imposing requirements for additional emissions controls or significant emissions fees or taxes, particularly with respect to coal-fired generating facilities, in order to mitigate carbon dioxide, mercury, and other gas emissions; volatility in wholesale power and natural gas prices that could require PGE to post additional collateral or issue additional letters of credit pursuant to power and natural gas purchase agreements; changes in the availability and price of wholesale power and fuels; changes in customer growth, or demographic patterns, including changes in load resulting in future transmission constraints, in PGE's service territory; changes in capital and credit market conditions, including volatility of equity markets as well as changes in PGE's credit ratings and outlook on such credit ratings, reductions in demand for investment-grade commercial paper or interest rates, which could affect the access to and availability or cost of capital and result in delay or cancellation of capital projects or execution of the Company's strategic plan as currently envisioned; inflation and volatility in interest rates; the effects of climate change, whether global or local in nature; unseasonable or severe weather conditions, wildfires, and other natural phenomena and natural disasters that could result in operational disruptions, unanticipated restoration costs, third party liability or that may affect energy costs or consumption; the effectiveness of PGE's risk management policies and procedures; ignitions caused by PGE assets or PGE's ability to effectively implement a Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) and de-energize its system in the event of heightened wildfire risk or implement effective system hardening programs; cybersecurity attacks, data security breaches, physical attacks and security breaches, or other malicious acts against the Company or against Company vendors, which could disrupt operations, require significant expenditures, or result in the release of confidential customer, vendor, employee, or Company information; employee workforce factors, including potential strikes, work stoppages, transitions in senior management, and the ability to recruit and retain key employees and other talent and turnover due to macroeconomic trends or if efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion are perceived to be insufficient or overdone; widespread health emergencies or outbreaks of infectious diseases, which may affect our financial position, results of operations and cash flows; failure to achieve the Company's greenhouse gas emission goals or being perceived to have either failed to act responsibly with respect to the environment or effectively responded to legislative requirements concerning greenhouse gas emission reductions; social attitudes regarding the electric utility and power industries; political and economic conditions; acts of war or terrorism; changes in financial or regulatory accounting principles or policies imposed by governing bodies; new federal, state, and local laws that could have adverse effects on operating results; and risks and uncertainties related to generation and transmission projects, including, but not limited to, regulatory processes, transmission capabilities, system interconnections, permitting and construction delays, legislative uncertainty, inflationary impacts, supply costs and supply chain constraints. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties to which the Company are subject are further discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov and on the Company's website, investors.portlandgeneral.com. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

POR

Source: Portland General Company

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Years Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2022 Revenues:









Revenues, net $ 3,480

$ 2,912

$ 2,636 Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization (40)

11

$ 11 Total Revenues 3,440

2,923

2,647 Operating expenses:









Purchased power and fuel 1,418

1,190

988 Generation, transmission and distribution 436

374

348 Administrative and other 403

341

340 Depreciation and amortization 496

458

417 Taxes other than income taxes 175

164

157 Total operating expenses 2,928

2,527

2,250 Income from operations 512

396

397 Interest expense, net 211

173

156 Other income:









Allowance for equity funds used during construction 23

19

14 Miscellaneous income, net 26

31

17 Other income, net 49

50

31 Income before income taxes 350

273

272 Income tax expense 37

45

39 Net income $ 313

$ 228

$ 233











Weighted-average shares outstanding (in thousands):









Basic 103,946

97,760

89,290 Diluted 104,159

97,952

89,643











Earnings per share:









Basic $ 3.02

$ 2.33

$ 2.61 Diluted $ 3.01

$ 2.33

$ 2.60

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)



As of December 31,

2024

2023 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 12

$ 5 Accounts receivable, net 456

414 Inventories, at average cost:





Materials and supplies 92

83 Fuel 22

30 Regulatory assets-current 205

221 Other current assets 238

182 Total current assets 1,025

935 Electric utility plant:





In service 14,863

13,329 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (5,085)

(4,757) In service, net 9,778

8,572 Construction work-in-progress 567

974 Electric utility plant, net 10,345

9,546 Regulatory assets-noncurrent 632

492 Nuclear decommissioning trust 30

31 Non-qualified benefit plan trust 34

35 Other noncurrent assets 478

169 Total assets $ 12,544

$ 11,208

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS, continued

(In millions, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)



As of December 31,

2024

2023 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 365

$ 347 Liabilities from price risk management activities-current 147

164 Short-term debt -

146 Current portion of long-term debt 170

80 Current portion of finance lease obligations 27

20 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 410

355 Total current liabilities 1,119

1,112 Long-term debt, net of current portion 4,354

3,905 Regulatory liabilities-noncurrent 1,440

1,398 Deferred income taxes 564

488 Deferred investment tax credits 61

- Unfunded status of pension and postretirement plans 140

172 Liabilities from price risk management activities-noncurrent 72

75 Asset retirement obligations 292

272 Non-qualified benefit plan liabilities 74

79 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 276

289 Other noncurrent liabilities 358

99 Total liabilities 8,750

7,889 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock, no par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding -

- Common stock, no par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized; 109,342,251 and 101,159,609 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 2,118

1,750 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4)

(5) Retained earnings 1,680

1,574 Total shareholders' equity 3,794

3,319 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,544

$ 11,208

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)



Years Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 313

$ 228

$ 233 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 496

458

417 Deferred income taxes 23

8

6 Allowance for equity funds used during construction (23)

(19)

(14) Pension and other postretirement benefits 6

5

13 Alternative revenue programs 40

(11)

(11) Stock-based compensation 24

17

15 Regulatory assets (126)

20

(46) Regulatory liabilities (20)

24

5 Tax credit sales 112

24

- Other non-cash income and expenses, net 57

40

40 Changes in working capital:









Accounts receivable and unbilled revenues (66)

(29)

(66) Margin deposits (33)

24

(80) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 47

(166)

157 Margin deposits from wholesale counterparties -

(135)

82 Other working capital items, net (12)

(20)

(22) Contribution to non-qualified employee benefit trust (10)

(7)

(9) Asset retirement obligation settlements (16)

(25)

(27) Other, net (34)

(16)

(19) Net cash provided by operating activities 778

420

674 Cash flows from investing activities:









Capital expenditures (1,268)

(1,358)

(766) Purchases of nuclear decommissioning trust securities (8)

(1)

(3) Sales of nuclear decommissioning trust securities 2

1

3 Other, net (23)

-

8 Net cash used in investing activities (1,297)

(1,358)

(758)

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued

(In millions)

(Unaudited)



Years Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2022 Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt $ 670

$ 600

$ 360 Payments on long-term debt (130)

(260)

- Proceeds from issuances of common stock, net of issuance costs 346

485

- Issuance (maturities) of commercial paper, net (146)

146

- Proceeds from Pelton/Round Butte financing arrangement -

-

25 Dividends paid (200)

(179)

(158) Repurchase of common stock -

-

(18) Other (14)

(14)

(12) Net cash provided by financing activities 526

778

197 Change in cash and cash equivalents 7

(160)

113 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 5

165

52 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 12

$ 5

$ 165











Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:









Cash paid (received) for:









Interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 174

$ 136

$ 128 Income taxes, net (90)

12

37 Non-cash investing and financing activities:









Accrued capital additions 184

212

111 Accrued dividends payable 57

51

42

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)



Years Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2022 Retail revenues (dollars in millions):





















Residential $ 1,457

51 %

$ 1,263

52 %

$ 1,158

52 % Commercial 924

33

808

33

735

33 Industrial 458

16

368

15

312

14 Subtotal 2,839

100

2,439

100

2,205

99 Alternative revenue programs, net of

amortization (40)

(1)

11

-

11

1 Other accrued revenues, net 16

1

(3)

-

7

- Total retail revenues $ 2,815

100 %

$ 2,447

100 %

$ 2,223

100 % Retail energy deliveries (MWh in

thousands):





















Residential 7,732

36 %

7,952

37 %

8,088

38 % Commercial 7,024

32

7,178

34

7,198

34 Industrial 6,941

32

6,293

29

5,945

28 Total retail energy deliveries 21,697

100 %

21,423

100 %

21,231

100 % Average number of retail customers:





















Residential 829,721

88 %

815,920

88 %

809,573

88 % Commercial 113,942

12

112,667

12

112,602

12 Industrial 281

-

273

-

269

- Total 943,944

100 %

928,860

100 %

922,444

100 %

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS, continued

(Unaudited)



Heating Degree-Days

Cooling Degree-Days

2024

2023

15-Year

Average

2024

2023

15-Year

Average 1st quarter 1,755

1,927

1,838

-

-

- 2nd quarter 547

554

608

108

195

108 3rd quarter 36

45

62

643

687

514 4th quarter 1,324

1,319

1,529

-

16

6 Total 3,662

3,845

4,037

751

898

628 Increase (decrease) from the 15-

year average (9) %

(5) %





20 %

43 %







Note: "Average" amounts represent the 15-year rolling averages provided by the National Weather Service (Portland Airport).



Years Ended December 31,



2024

2023

Sources of energy (MWh in thousands):















Generation:















Thermal:















Natural gas 10,939

36 %

10,981

40 %

Coal 1,910

6

2,214

8

Total thermal 12,849

42

13,195

48

Hydro 1,267

4

1,144

4

Wind 2,922

10

1,918

7

Total generation 17,038

56

16,257

59

Purchased power:















Hydro 6,752

22

4,646

17

Wind 1,386

5

846

3

Solar 1,119

4

1,055

4

Natural Gas 94

-

184

1

Waste, Wood and Landfill Gas 170

1

163

1

Source not specified 3,789

12

4,018

15

Total purchased power 13,310

44

10,912

41

Total system load 30,348

100 %

27,169

100 %

Less: wholesale sales (9,722)





(6,950)





Retail load requirement 20,626





20,219







Media Contact:

Investor Contact: Drew Hanson

Nick White Corporate Communications

Investor Relations Phone: 503-464-2067

Phone: 503-464-8073

SOURCE Portland General Company