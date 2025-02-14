EQS Voting Rights Announcement: LEG Immobilien SE
On 12 February 2025, LEG Immobilien SE received the following notification:
In respect to Section 43 of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) regarding notification requirements applicable to BlackRock's holding in LEG Immobilien SE, please find below the response from us, BlackRock, Inc., and our subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Notifying Parties"):
The crossing of the thresholds do not result from acquisitions by the Notifying Parties but from attributions from investment managers and advisors which qualify as subsidiaries of at least one of the Notifying Parties and to which the voting rights are attributed.
In respect of the aims underlying the purchase of the voting rights, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:
In respect of the origin of the funds used, we, the Notifying Parties, notify that:
Client funds were used in order to finance the purchase of the voting rights.
