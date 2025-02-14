Coop Pank AS results for January 2025

Coop Pank's financial results in January 2025:

In January, number of the bank's clients increased by 1,900 and number of active clients decreased by 700. By the end of the month number of clients reached 209,500 and number of active clients reached 98,800. Over the year, customer base has grown by 13%.

Volume of the bank's customer deposits increased by 40 million euros, reaching 1.93 billion euros by the end of month. Deposits of corporate customers increased by 24 million and deposits of private customers increased by 3 million euros. The volume of deposits attracted from international platforms increased by 13 million euros. Over the year, volume of bank deposits increased by 11%.

The bank's loan portfolio increased by 9 million euros over the month and reached 1.78 billion euros by the end of January. Home loans portfolio increased by 8 million euros, corporate loans increased by 2 million euros, leasing increased by 0.1 million euros and consumer financing decreased 0.3 million euros. Over the year, loan portfolio increased by 18%.

In January, the loan impairment cost was 0.1 million euros.

Compared to the first month of last year, the bank's net income has decreased by 5% and expenses has increased by 4% during the same period this year.

The bank earned net profit of 2.7 million euros in January, that is 8% less than in the same period last year.

In January, Coop Pank's return on equity was 15.2% and the cost-income ratio was 49%.



Comment by Paavo Truu, Member of the Management Board and CFO of Coop Pank:

"This year started strong for Coop Pank with a solid profit of 2.7 million euros. This was driven, among other factors, by the excellent business volume growth at the end of last year, which also contributed to increased revenues in January.



We see that overall economic activity has picked up at the beginning of 2025, both in the private and business client segments. However, the car leasing market remains very quiet after last year's turbulent end caused by the car tax. We believe this silence will continue, at least among private individuals, for the coming months and predict a revival in leasing market activity by the second half of the year at the latest.



The overall market revival is supported by the ongoing downward trend in interest rates - the European Central Bank lowered its rates by 0.25 percentage points in January, and base rates are likely to continue declining. On one hand, this makes borrowing cheaper, but on the other, it also reduces the interest rates on term deposits in the local market.

At the end of January, Coop Pank expanded its range of products for both private and business clients by introducing a convenient and environmentally friendly virtual card, which is currently offered by only a few universal banks in Estonia. Using a virtual card eliminates the need for a traditional plastic card, its activation is simple and fast, and the card is immediately ready for use. By adding the virtual card to a smart device's Wallet, it can be used for payments anywhere that displays the contactless payment symbol or the Wallet logo."

More detailed quarterly reports of Coop Pank are available at: https://www.cooppank.ee/en/financial-reports

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 209,500. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people's homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

