AB Novaturas: Novaturas earns EUR 9.1 mln. in January: successful start of the ski season, more travellers to long-haul destinations

According to preliminary data, in January, Novaturas Group generated revenues of EUR 9.1 mln., which is a decrease of 15 % compared to January 2024, when the Group earned EUR 10.7 mln. The company served 9 thsnd. customers, compared to 9.7 thsnd. in the same period last year.

"Taking into consideration last year's oversupply of travels on the market, we have purposefully reduced the number of flights for both this winter and the coming summer season. While this has led to a corresponding decline in the total number of customers served, the optimisation has had a positive impact on operational efficiency. It is not the first month that we have achieved a high load factor - 98.3% this January.

While revenues were down in January, it is worth noting that we have reduced the share of last-minute travel in sales by around 19%, which is important for a more balanced financial result. January kicked off with successful ski season trips, and we also increased the number of travellers to long-haul destinations, which grew by more than 20% compared to the same period last year," says Kristijonas Kaikaris, CEO of Novaturas Group.

The company managed to achieve a particularly high load factor on long-haul destinations - 99.4% of Novaturas seat capacity on these flights. This was due to the higher number of travellers to exotic destinations, with the most significant growth in January to Sri Lanka (Colombo, +107%), Mexico (Cancun, +83%), Vietnam (+78%) and Mauritius (+51%).

Novaturas recorded stability in its popular winter trips to Egypt, with a similar number of travellers in January as last year. The company recorded a decrease in the flow of travellers to Tenerife, another popular winter destination, but the flight programme to this destination had been significantly reduced before the start of the season based on the observation of travel supply on the market.

Novaturas organised flights for more travellers to the popular ski destinations among Baltic residents: Bergamo (Italy), Lyon (France) and Geneva (Switzerland). The number of customers served there increased by 7% compared to January last year, and the load factor reached 98.1%.

The United Arab Emirates (Dubai) were among growing destinations and recorded a 6% increase in the number of customers travelling with Novaturas compared to last year.

As mentioned above, the company has optimised its programme for the 2025 summer season. Currently, the load factor in early bookings is higher than last year. The company attributes this positive indicator to operational efficiency, which it defines as one of its top priorities at this stage.

Novaturas Group is the largest and the only charter flights' local tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter trips to more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 tours. Based on audited data, in 2023 Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 208,3 million and served 259 000 passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.???

