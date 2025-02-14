TC Energy Corporation: TC Energy reports solid fourth quarter 2024 operating and financial results

Southeast Gateway pipeline project achieves mechanical completion

Increases common share dividend for the twenty-fifth consecutive year

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) released its fourth quarter results today. François Poirier, TC Energy's President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Our strategic priorities that emphasize safety, operational excellence and project execution continue to deliver solid growth, low risk and repeatable performance. For the full year 2024, comparable EBITDA1 from continuing operations increased approximately six per cent, and segmented earnings from continuing operations increased approximately 56 per cent compared to 2023." Poirier continued, "Reaching mechanical completion 13 per cent under budget on the Southeast Gateway pipeline project is a monumental milestone for the company and for Mexico, and a testament to our unwavering focus on project execution. We remain aligned with the CFE on achieving a May 1, 2025 in-service date, which will mark a material inflection point for TC Energy; providing Southeast Mexico with access to safe, reliable and affordable energy. Driven by our consistently strong performance, TC Energy's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend increase of 3.3 per cent for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, equivalent to $3.40 per common share on an annualized basis. The increase in quarterly dividend is based on TC Energy's proportionate allocation of the dividend post-spin, and represents our twenty-fifth consecutive year of dividend growth."

Financial Highlights

(All financial figures are unaudited and in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted)

Following the spinoff of our Liquids Pipelines business into South Bow on October 1, 2024, Liquids Pipelines results are reported as a discontinued operation

Fourth quarter 2024 financial results from continuing operations: Comparable earnings 1 of $1.1 billion or $1.05 per common share 1 compared to $1.2 billion or $1.15 per common share in fourth quarter 2023 Net income attributable to common shares of $1.1 billion or $1.03 per common share compared to net income attributable to common shares of $1.2 billion or net income per common share of $1.20 in fourth quarter 2023 Comparable EBITDA of $2.6 billion compared to $2.7 billion in fourth quarter 2023 Segmented earnings of $1.9 billion compared to $2.0 billion in fourth quarter 2023

Year ended December 31, 2024 financial results from continuing operations: Comparable EBITDA of $10.0 billion compared to $9.5 billion in 2023 Segmented earnings of $8.0 billion compared to $5.1 billion in 2023

Year ended December 31, 2024 financial results including a nine-month contribution from the Liquids Pipelines business: 2024 comparable earnings of $4.4 billion or $4.27 per common share compared to $4.7 billion or $4.52 per common share in 2023 Net income attributable to common shares of $4.6 billion or $4.43 per common share compared to $2.8 billion or $2.75 per common share in 2023 Comparable EBITDA of $11.2 billion compared to $11.0 billion in 2023 Segmented earnings of $8.7 billion compared to $6.1 billion in 2023

TC Energy's Board of Directors approved a 3.3 per cent increase in the quarterly common share dividend to $0.85 per common share for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, equivalent to $3.40 per common share on an annualized basis. The increase in quarterly dividend is based on TC Energy's proportionate allocation of the dividend post-spin

2025 outlook for continuing operations: Comparable EBITDA outlook for 2025 continuing operations is expected to be $10.7 to $10.9 billion, driven by new projects anticipated to be placed in service in 2025, including the Southeast Gateway pipeline, along with the full year contribution from projects placed in service in 2024, higher contributions from the NGTL System resulting from the five-year negotiated revenue requirement settlement, partially offset by reduced generation from Bruce Power due to the commencement of the Unit 4 Major Component Replacement (MCR) Comparable earnings per common share (EPS) for 2025 for continuing operations is expected to be lower than 2024 comparable EPS from continuing operations due to the net impact of an increase in comparable EBITDA, lower AFUDC related to the Southeast Gateway pipeline expected to be placed in service on May 1, 2025, lower interest income as a result of lower cash balances and lower interest rates, increased depreciation rates on the NGTL System related to the five-year negotiated revenue requirement settlement, higher effective tax rates and reduced capitalized interest due to the Coastal GasLink pipeline commercial in-service Capital expenditures are expected to be $6.1 to $6.6 billion, on a gross basis, or $5.5 to $6.0 billion of net capital expenditures 2 after considering capital expenditures attributable to non-controlling interests of entities we control.





Operational Highlights

Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines deliveries averaged 25.6 Bcf/d, up seven per cent compared to fourth quarter 2023 Total NGTL System deliveries set a new record of 17.7 Bcf on February 9, 2025 Canadian Mainline fourth quarter deliveries averaged 6.3 Bcf/d, up 11 per cent compared to fourth quarter 2023

U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines daily average flows were 27.0 Bcf/d U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines set a new all-time record of 37.9 Bcf on January 20, 2025 ANR set a new all-time record of 10.0 Bcf on January 20, 2025

Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines flows averaged 2.7 Bcf/d Sur de Texas pipeline set a single-day flow record above 1.7 Bcf/d on November 20, 2024 highlighting its importance as a key import route for U.S. natural gas production into Mexico

Bruce Power achieved 99 per cent availability in fourth quarter 2024

Cogeneration power plant fleet achieved 98 per cent availability in fourth quarter 2024, attributed to fewer forced outages and successful completion of planned outages.

Project Highlights

Completed the successful spinoff of the Liquids Pipelines business (the Spinoff Transaction) on October 1, 2024

Achieved mechanical completion of the Southeast Gateway pipeline project on January 20, 2025. We continue to be aligned with the CFE on finalizing the remaining project completion activities for achieving a May 1, 2025 in-service date

Declared commercial in-service of the Coastal GasLink pipeline in November 2024, allowing for the collection of tolls from customers retroactive to October 1, 2024

Approved the Pulaski and Maysville projects on our Columbia Gulf System. These mainline extension projects off Columbia Gulf will facilitate full coal-to-gas conversion at two existing power plants and are each expected to provide 0.2 Bcf/d of capacity for incremental gas-fired generation. The projects have anticipated in-service dates in 2029 and total estimated costs of US$0.7 billion

Approved the US$0.3 billion Southeast Virginia Energy Storage Project. This is an LNG peaking facility in southeast Virginia that will serve an existing LDC's growing winter peak day load and mitigate its peak day pricing exposure, as well as increase operational flexibility on the Columbia Gas system. The project has an anticipated in-service date of 2030

Placed the US$0.1 billion GTN XPress project into service in December 2024

Bruce Power announced Stage 3a of Project 2030 which will provide incremental capacity of approximately 90 MW at the site. TC Energy's share of the capital required is approximately $175 million. Bruce Power will not be requesting an incremental capital call for this stage. By optimizing its existing Units through this program, when complete, Project 2030 is expected to increase the Bruce Power site peak output to 7,000 MW. All of this output will be sold under Bruce Power's long-term contract with the IESO

Removed Bruce Power's Unit 4 from service on January 31, 2025 to commence its MCR program. The Unit 5 MCR final cost and schedule estimate was submitted to the IESO on January 31, 2025

TC Energy and prospective partners Saugeen Ojibway Nation will advance pre-development work on the Ontario Pumped Storage Project following the Ontario Government's recent announcement on January 24, 2025 to invest up to $285 million to complete a detailed cost estimate and environmental assessments to determine the feasibility of the project.

three months ended

December 31 year ended

December 31 (millions of $, except per share amounts) 2024 20231 2024 20231 Net income (loss) attributable to common shares 971 1,463 4,594 2,829 from continuing operations 1,069 1,249 4,199 2,217 from discontinued operations2 (98 ) 214 395 612 Net income (loss) per common share - basic $0.94 $1.41 $4.43 $2.75 from continuing operations $1.03 $1.20 $4.05 $2.15 from discontinued operations2 ($0.09 ) $0.21 $0.38 $0.60 Comparable EBITDA3 2,619 3,107 11,194 10,988 from continuing operations 2,619 2,715 10,049 9,472 from discontinued operations2 - 392 1,145 1,516 Comparable earnings3 1,094 1,403 4,430 4,652 from continuing operations 1,094 1,192 3,865 3,896 from discontinued operations2 - 211 565 756 Comparable earnings per common share3 $1.05 $1.35 $4.27 $4.52 from continuing operations $1.05 $1.15 $3.73 $3.78 from discontinued operations2 - $0.20 $0.54 $0.74

Prior year results have been recast to reflect the split between continuing and discontinued operations. Represents nine months of Liquids Pipelines earnings in 2024 compared to a full year of Liquids Pipelines earnings in 2023. Refer to the Discontinued operations section of this news release for additional information. For additional information on the most directly comparable GAAP measure, refer to the Non-GAAP measures section of this news release.

three months ended

December 31 year ended

December 31 (millions of $, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows1 Net cash provided by operations2 2,084 1,860 7,696 7,268 Comparable funds generated from operations2,3 1,665 2,405 7,890 7,980 Capital spending4 2,307 2,985 7,904 12,298 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (5 ) - (307 ) Proceeds from sales of assets, net of transaction costs - 33 791 33 Disposition of equity interest, net of transaction costs5 - 5,328 419 5,328 Dividends declared per common share6 $0.8225 $0.93 $3.7025 $3.72 Basic common shares outstanding (millions) - weighted average for the period 1,038 1,037 1,038 1,030 - issued and outstanding at end of period 1,039 1,037 1,039 1,037

Includes continuing and discontinued operations. Represents nine months of Liquids Pipelines earnings in 2024 compared to a full year of Liquids Pipelines earnings in 2023. Refer to the Discontinued operations section of this news release for additional information. Comparable funds generated from operations is a non-GAAP measure used throughout this news release. This measure does not have any standardized meaning under GAAP and therefore is unlikely to be comparable in similar measures presented by other companies. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is Net cash provided by operations. For more information on non-GAAP measures, refer to the Non-GAAP measures section of this news release. Capital spending reflects cash flows associated with our Capital expenditures, Capital projects in development and Contributions to equity investments net of Other distributions from equity investments of $3.1 billion in 2024 in the Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment. Refer to Note 7, Coastal GasLink in the Consolidated financial statements of our 2024 Annual Report and the Segmented information of our Condensed consolidated financial statements of this news release for additional information. Included in the Financing activities section of the Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows. Dividends declared in fourth quarter 2024 reflect TC Energy's proportionate allocation following the Spinoff Transaction. Refer to the Discontinued operations section of this news release for additional information.

three months ended

December 31 year ended

December 31 (millions of $, except per share amounts) 2024 20231 2024 20231 Segmented earnings (losses) from continuing operations Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines 506 692 2,016 (90 ) U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines 918 955 4,053 3,531 Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines 214 150 929 796 Power and Energy Solutions 276 263 1,102 1,004 Corporate (16 ) (34 ) (136 ) (144 ) Segmented earnings (losses) from continuing operations 1,898 2,026 7,964 5,097 Comparable EBITDA from continuing operations Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines 851 1,034 3,388 3,335 U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines 1,200 1,225 4,511 4,385 Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines 234 208 999 805 Power and Energy Solutions 341 266 1,214 1,020 Corporate (7 ) (18 ) (63 ) (73 ) Comparable EBITDA from continuing operations 2,619 2,715 10,049 9,472 Depreciation and amortization (639 ) (632 ) (2,535 ) (2,446 ) Interest expense included in comparable earnings (836 ) (777 ) (3,176 ) (2,966 ) Allowance for funds used during construction 233 132 784 575 Foreign exchange gains (losses), net included in comparable earnings (44 ) 40 (85 ) 118 Interest income and other 120 119 324 272 Income tax (expense) recovery included in comparable earnings (168 ) (253 ) (772 ) (890 ) Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests included in comparable earnings (163 ) (128 ) (620 ) (146 ) Preferred share dividends (28 ) (24 ) (104 ) (93 ) Comparable earnings from continuing operations 1,094 1,192 3,865 3,896 Comparable earnings per common share from continuing operations $1.05 $1.15 $3.73 $3.78

Prior year results have been recast to reflect continuing operations only.

three months ended

December 31 year ended

December 31 (millions of $, except per share amounts) 2024 2023¹ 20242 2023¹ Segmented earnings (losses) from discontinued operations (109 ) 301 716 1,039 Comparable EBITDA from discontinued operations - 392 1,145 1,516 Depreciation and amortization - (85 ) (253 ) (332 ) Interest expense included in comparable earnings3 - (63 ) (176 ) (287 ) Interest income and other included in comparable earnings4 - 2 3 6 Income tax (expense) recovery included in comparable earnings5 - (35 ) (154 ) (147 ) Comparable earnings from discontinued operations - 211 565 756 Comparable earnings per common share from discontinued operations - $0.20 $0.54 $0.74

Prior year results have been recast to reflect the Liquids Pipelines business as a discontinued operation as a result of the Spinoff Transaction. Represents nine months of Liquids Pipelines earnings in 2024 compared to a full year of Liquids Pipelines earnings in 2023. Refer to the Discontinued operations section in our 2024 Annual Report for additional information. Excludes pre-tax carrying charges of $5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 as a result of a charge related to the FERC Administrative Law Judge decision on Keystone in respect of a tolling-related complaint pertaining to amounts recognized in prior periods. Excludes pre-tax Liquids Pipelines business separation costs of $10 million related to insurance provisions for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Excludes the impact of income taxes related to the specified items mentioned above as well as a $14 million U.S. minimum tax recovery in fourth quarter 2023 on the Keystone XL asset impairment charge and other related to the termination of the Keystone XL pipeline project.



CEO Message

2024 has been a transformational year for TC Energy. Through maintaining focus on a clear set of strategic priorities, we have delivered on our commitments and solidified our position as an industry leading natural gas and power company. With the successful spinoff of our Liquids Pipelines business, significant progress towards our debt-to-EBITDA3 leverage targets, and achieving mechanical completion on Southeast Gateway, we are well positioned to capitalize on the unprecedented demand we are seeing in natural gas and power and energy solutions across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. Building on our solid foundation, our strong operational and financial results in 2024 are a direct reflection of our best safety performance in five years that has driven the highest level of asset availability and reliability across our portfolio.

Our priorities for 2025 are clear. We will continue to maximize the value of our assets through safety and operational excellence, execute our selective portfolio of growth projects and ensure financial strength and agility. We believe that our renewed focus on natural gas and power, and our portfolio of highly contracted assets gives us a strategic competitive advantage in the industry, enabling us to continue achieving solid growth, low risk and repeatable performance.

TC Energy's focus on project execution continues to deliver results. The Southeast Gateway pipeline project reached mechanical completion on January 20, 2025 with the final golden welds at Coatzacoalcos and Paraíso. The estimated final cost for the project is approximately US$3.9 billion, which is at the low end of our prior guidance of US$3.9 to US$4.1 billion and 13 per cent below our original cost estimate. We continue to be aligned with the CFE on finalizing the remaining project completion activities for achieving a May 1, 2025 in-service date. The Southeast Gateway project highlights the success of the CFE's first public-private partnership with TC Energy. Bruce Power Unit 4 was removed from service on January 31, 2025 to commence its MCR program, with a return to service expected in 2028, and the Unit 3 MCR program continues to advance on plan for both cost and schedule. The Unit 5 MCR final cost and schedule estimate was submitted to the IESO on January 31, 2025. In 2024, approximately $7 billion of projects have been placed in service, including natural gas pipeline capacity projects along our extensive North American asset footprint, our share of equity contributions related to the Coastal GasLink pipeline, as well as progressing the Bruce Power life extension program. We continue to expect approximately $8.5 billion of projects to be placed in service in 2025, including the Southeast Gateway pipeline project.

In November 2024, Coastal GasLink LP executed a commercial agreement with LNG Canada (LNGC) and LNGC Participants that declared commercial in-service for the pipeline, allowing for the collection of tolls from customers retroactive to October 1, 2024. In March 2022, we announced the signing of option agreements to sell up to a 10 per cent equity interest in Coastal GasLink LP to Indigenous communities across the project corridor, from our current 35 per cent equity ownership. The equity option is exercisable after commercial in-service of the Coastal GasLink pipeline, subject to customary regulatory approvals and consents, including the consent of LNGC. As a result of the commercial agreement with LNGC and LNGC Participants, which has allowed for an earlier commercial in-service than the LNGC plant, we are actively collaborating with the Indigenous communities to establish a mutually agreeable timeframe in which the option can be exercised.

We continue to assess ongoing trade negotiations between the U.S., Canada and Mexico and potential impacts of proposed tariffs to our business and our customers. On February 3, 2025, a 30-day pause on potential tariffs was implemented which we believe will support increased engagement with North America's leaders in order to reach an agreement that will benefit consumers across the continent. There is significant energy flow between the U.S., Canada and Mexico, including oil, gas, electricity, and uranium, making our energy markets highly interdependent. Our assets support this cross-border flow of natural gas to critical markets in the U.S. Northeast, Midwest and Pacific Northwest and we remain committed to providing competitive and reliable service to our customers on both sides of the border.

Given 97 per cent of our comparable EBITDA is underpinned by regulated cost-of-service frameworks or take-or-pay negotiated contracts, we bear minimal commodity price or volumetric risk. As such, we do not anticipate any significant impact to our financial performance.

The cost-of-service framework of our regulated Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines business, which transports natural gas to be exported to the U.S. by our shippers, provides TC Energy with protection in the event of higher cost and/or loss of volumes. Our Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines business primarily receives southern U.S. natural gas supply, transported for our customers for delivery into key demand markets in Mexico. We do not transport any natural gas from Mexico into the U.S. Our contracts in Mexico are U.S. dollar-denominated and based on long-term, take-or-pay agreements. In our Power and Energy Solutions business, our most significant contributor is Bruce Power, where more than 90 per cent of capital and resource costs are spent in Canada.

We recognize prolonged tariffs could impact capital allocation decisions and we will allocate capital to the markets where the demand for energy continues to grow. We have the benefit of a diverse portfolio across three jurisdictions, along with opportunities in natural gas, nuclear and other power and energy solutions that provides flexibility in our capital allocation.

Reinforced by the strength of our base business and the confidence in our future outlook, TC Energy's Board of Directors approved a 3.3 per cent increase in the quarterly common share dividend to $0.85 per common share for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, equivalent to $3.40 per common share on an annualized basis. This is the twenty-fifth consecutive year the Board has raised the dividend.

The audited annual consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) are available on our website at www.TCEnergy.com and will be filed today under TC Energy's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .

About TC Energy

We're a team of 6,500+ energy problem solvers connecting the world to the energy it needs. Our extensive network of natural gas infrastructure assets is one-of-a-kind. We seamlessly move, generate and store energy and deliver it to where it is needed most, to homes and businesses in North America and across the globe through LNG exports. Our natural gas assets are complemented by our strategic ownership and low-risk investments in power generation.

TC Energy's common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. To learn more, visit us at www.TCEnergy.com .

Forward-Looking Information

This release contains certain information that is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties and is based on certain key assumptions. Forward-looking statements are usually accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "estimate" or other similar words. Forward-looking statements in this document may include, but are not limited to, statements related to Coastal GasLink and Southeast Gateway, including mechanical completion and expected in-service dates and related expected capital expenditures, expected comparable EBITDA and comparable earnings in total and per common share and the sources thereof, and targeted debt-to-EBITDA leverage metrics for 2025, expectations with respect to Indigenous investment, expectations with respect to Bruce Power, including Project 2030, expectations with respect to the approximate value of projects to be placed in-service in 2025, expectations with respect to our strategic priorities, including the expected impacts of the five-year negotiated revenue requirement settlement for the NGTL System, and the execution thereof, our sustainability commitments, expectations with respect to our ability to maximize the value of our assets through safety and operational excellence, expected cost and schedules for planned projects, including projects under construction and in development and the associated capital expenditures, expectations about our ability to execute our identified portfolio of growth projects and ensure financial strength and agility, our ability to deliver solid growth, low risk and repeatable performance, our expected net capital expenditures, including timing, and expected industry, market and economic conditions, and ongoing trade negotiations, including their expected impact on our business, customers and suppliers. Our forward-looking information is subject to important risks and uncertainties and is based on certain key assumptions. Forward-looking statements and future-oriented financial information in this document are intended to provide TC Energy security holders and potential investors with information regarding TC Energy and its subsidiaries, including management's assessment of TC Energy's and its subsidiaries' future plans and financial outlook. All forward-looking statements reflect TC Energy's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made and as such are not guarantees of future performance. As actual results could vary significantly from the forward-looking information, you should not put undue reliance on forward-looking information and should not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. We do not update our forward-looking information due to new information or future events, unless we are required to by law. For additional information on the assumptions made, and the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the anticipated results, refer to the most recent Quarterly Report to Shareholders and the 2024 Annual Report filed under TC Energy's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and the "Forward-looking information" section of our Report on Sustainability and our GHG Emissions Reduction Plan which are available on our website at www.TCEnergy.com .

Non-GAAP and Supplementary Financial Measures

This release contains references to the following non-GAAP measures: comparable EBITDA, comparable earnings, comparable earnings per common share and comparable funds generated from operations. It also contains references to debt-to-EBITDA, a non-GAAP ratio, which is calculated using adjusted debt and adjusted comparable EBITDA, each of which are non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. These non-GAAP measures are calculated by adjusting certain GAAP measures for specific items we believe are significant but not reflective of our underlying operations in the period. These comparable measures are calculated on a consistent basis from period to period and are adjusted for specific items in each period, as applicable except as otherwise described in the Condensed consolidated financial statements and MD&A. Refer to: (i) each business segment and the discontinued operations section for a reconciliation of comparable EBITDA to segmented earnings (losses); (ii) Consolidated results section and the discontinued operations section for reconciliations of comparable earnings and comparable earnings per common share to Net income attributable to common shares and Net income per common share, respectively; and (iii) Financial condition section for a reconciliation of comparable funds generated from operations to Net cash provided by operations. Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section of the MD&A in our most recent quarterly report for more information about the non-GAAP measures we use. The MD&A is included with, and forms part of, this release. The MD&A can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under TC Energy's profile.

With respect to non-GAAP measures used in the calculation of debt-to-EBITDA, adjusted debt is defined as the sum of Reported total debt, including Notes payable, Long-term debt, Current portion of long-term debt and Junior subordinated notes, as reported on our Consolidated balance sheet as well as Operating lease liabilities recognized on our Consolidated balance sheet and 50 per cent of Preferred shares as reported on our Consolidated balance sheet due to the debt-like nature of their contractual and financial obligations, less Cash and cash equivalents as reported on our Consolidated balance sheet and 50 per cent of Junior subordinated notes as reported on our Consolidated balance sheet due to the equity-like nature of their contractual and financial obligations. Adjusted comparable EBITDA is calculated as the sum of comparable EBITDA from continuing operations and comparable EBITDA from discontinued operations excluding Operating lease costs recorded in Plant operating costs and other in our Consolidated statement of income and adjusted for Distributions received in excess of (income) loss from equity investments as reported in our Consolidated statement of cash flows which we believe is more reflective of the cash flows available to TC Energy to service our debt and other long-term commitments. We believe that debt-to-EBITDA provides investors with useful information as it reflects our ability to service our debt and other long-term commitments. See the Reconciliation section for reconciliations of adjusted debt and adjusted comparable EBITDA for the years ended December 31, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

This release contains references to net capital expenditures, which is a supplementary financial measure. Net capital expenditures represent capital costs incurred for growth projects, maintenance capital expenditures, contributions to equity investments and projects under development, adjusted for the portion attributed to non-controlling interests in the entities we control. Net capital expenditures reflect capital costs incurred during the period, excluding the impact of timing of cash payments. We use net capital expenditures as a key measure in evaluating our performance in managing our capital spending activities in comparison to our capital plan.

Reconciliation

The following is a reconciliation of adjusted debt and adjusted comparable EBITDAi.



year ended December 31 (millions of Canadian $) 2024 2023 2022 Reported total debt 59,366 63,201 58,300 Management adjustments: Debt treatment of preferred sharesii 1,250 1,250 1,250 Equity treatment of junior subordinated notesiii (5,524 ) (5,144 ) (5,248 ) Cash and cash equivalents (801 ) (3,678 ) (620 ) Operating lease liabilities 511 457 430 Adjusted debt 54,802 56,086 54,112 Comparable EBITDA from continuing operationsiv 10,049 9,472 8,483 Comparable EBITDA from discontinued operationsiv 1,145 1,516 1,418 Operating lease cost 117 105 95 Distributions received in excess of (income) loss from equity investments 67 (123 ) (29 ) Adjusted Comparable EBITDA 11,378 10,970 9,967 Adjusted Debt/Adjusted Comparable EBITDAi 4.8 5.1 5.4

Adjusted debt and adjusted comparable EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. The calculations are based on management methodology. Individual rating agency calculations will differ. 50 per cent debt treatment on $2.5 billion of preferred shares as of December 31, 2024. 50 per cent equity treatment on $11.0 billion of junior subordinated notes as of December 31, 2024. U.S. dollar-denominated notes translated at December 31, 2024, USD/CAD foreign exchange rate of 1.44. Comparable EBITDA from continuing operations and Comparable EBITDA from discontinued operations are non-GAAP financial measures. See the Forward-looking information and Non-GAAP measures sections in our 2024 Annual Report for more information. Comparable EBITDA from discontinued operations represents nine months of Liquids Pipelines earnings in 2024 compared to a full year of Liquids Pipelines earnings in 2023. Refer to the Discontinued operations section in our 2024 Annual Report for additional information.

________________________

1 Comparable EBITDA, comparable earnings and comparable earnings per common share are non-GAAP measures used throughout this news release and are applicable to each of our continuing operations and discontinued operations. These measures do not have any standardized meaning under GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The most directly comparable GAAP measures are Segmented earnings, Net income attributable to common shares and Net income per common share, respectively. We do not forecast Segmented earnings. For more information on non-GAAP measures, refer to the Non-GAAP measures section of this news release.

2 Net capital expenditures are adjusted for the portion attributed to non-controlling interests and is a supplementary financial measure used throughout this news release. For more information on non-GAAP measures and the supplementary financial measure, refer to the Non-GAAP and Supplementary financial measures sections of this news release.

3 Debt-to-EBITDA is a non-GAAP ratio. Adjusted debt and adjusted comparable EBITDA are non-GAAP measures used to calculate debt-to-EBITDA. For more information on non-GAAP measures, refer to the non-GAAP measures of this news release. These measures do not have any standardized meaning under GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.