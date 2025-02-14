The Motor Enclave Announces Race to the Altar Essay Contest, Gifting a Wedding to One Deserving Couple

The Motor Enclave announced its Race to the Altar: Ultimate Wedding Experience Essay Contest to give one deserving couple an all-expenses-paid wedding in the next 90 days at The Motor Enclave Tampa.

The Motor Enclave Race to the Altar: Ultimate Wedding Experience Essay Contest

The Contest, in partnership with local vendors, is set to provide the ultimate wedding experience valued at over $50,000 including everything from the venue to flowers, photography, catering, and more.

Couples are invited to enter the Contest by submitting an essay describing their love story, why they deserve the ultimate race-to-the-altar-style wedding, and how they envision their big day at the most unique wedding venue in Tampa. The Contest is open now through Feb. 28, 2025, 5 p.m. ET.

How to Enter: Entries will be accepted online only at www.themotorenclave.com .To enter, visit the Contest website during the Contest Period by logging on to www.themotorenclave.com/weddings . Follow the on-screen instructions and complete the entry form by providing all of the information and required materials for entry into the Contest. Each Contestant's entry must include an entry form that includes the couple's full names, city of residence, contact information, and an essay that tells us your love story and why you should be the lucky couple selected to receive an all-inclusive wedding for up to 100 people at The Motor Enclave in Tampa, FL, as indicated in the entry submission.

What's Included:

The winning couple will receive:

A beautiful venue at The Motor Enclave for the ceremony and reception with thrill rides for 100 guests.

A wedding dress complimentary of David's Bridal, catering for up to 100 guests complimentary of Puff 'n Stuff, hair and make-up from Bella Balanced Brides, $1,000 credit towards wedding bands at International Diamond Center, florals complimentary of Posey Exchange, a Hardrock Hotel Stay and Couples Massage at the Rock Spa, a wedding cake from Alessi's bakery, a wedding package from Mooi Social, and full photo & video coverage.

Full coordination and planning services to ensure the day runs smoothly. And much more!

The wedding must take place within 60 days of the announcement of the winning couple, ensuring the couple's dream wedding is realized in a short and exciting time frame.

"We are excited to offer this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a couple to start their journey together at The Motor Enclave," said Brad Oleshansky, founder and CEO of The Motor Enclave. "Our community of passionate wedding vendors is thrilled to collaborate to make this wedding unforgettable, and we can't wait to read all the amazing stories from couples who are ready to celebrate their love."

"With our 40-year history in Florida, we have been committed to serving our community, local charities, schools and organizations in various ways," said Lauren Balden, Director of Sales of Puff 'n Stuff. "In partnership with The Motor Enclave, we are committed to bringing a ray of sunshine to those who have endured the devastating impact of the hurricane. We are proud to offer our service to support those in need, turning their dreams into reality and providing a moment of joy and celebration amid the challenges they have faced. Together, we can rebuild hope, one beautiful wedding at a time."

Deadline for Entries: All Entries must be submitted by Feb. 28, 2025, at 5 p.m. ET. Essays will be judged based on four criteria including uniqueness, creativity, effectiveness, literary style, grammar and spelling. Contest Judges will independently evaluate and judge all eligible entries received and select a winning couple on or about March 3, 2025.

For more information and to submit an entry, please visit The Motor Enclave's website .

About The Motor Enclave:

The Motor Enclave is the premier developer of experiential motorsports venues in North America. Our 200-acre development in Tampa, Florida, includes a 1.72-mile Hermann Tilke-designed Driving Circuit, a two-acre Vehicle Dynamics Pad, a 100-acre Off-Road experience with miles of purpose-built trails, a 37,000-square-foot corporate Event Center and the largest Private Garage Community in the World. Every adrenaline-filled detail has been designed and engineered around delivering memorable experiences to our owners/members, corporate clients and the general public.

