Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Beyond Oil steigert USA-Lieferungen in einem Monat um 50 %!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
14.02.2025 13:02 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PureSquare: PureVPN Offers Proactive, Streamlined Dark Web Monitoring for Critical Personal Data

Finanznachrichten News

ROAD TOWN, VG / ACCESS Newswire / February 14, 2025 / In the face of a rising tide of data breaches, PureVPN - a global leader in user privacy and business security, safeguarding digital freedom for 17+ years - has launched its Dark Web Monitoring feature. Designed to empower users with clear, actionable insights, it strikes the perfect balance between comprehensive coverage and ease of use, eliminating the complexity often associated with cybersecurity tools.

Streamlined, User-Centric Experience

Unlike many monitoring services that focus solely on email addresses or track an overwhelming number of data points, PureVPN's solution cuts through the noise. It offers an intuitive experience that prioritizes what matters most: protecting users' most sensitive information.

"Many dark web monitoring tools overwhelm users with unnecessary data, leaving them unsure of what to do next," said Ali Khan, Head of Product at PureVPN. "Our approach is different. We focus on delivering precise, actionable intelligence that users can easily understand and act on. This balance between comprehensive coverage and user simplicity is what sets us apart."

Aligned with PureVPN's mission to empower users with full control over their data privacy, device security, and identity and access management, Dark Web Monitoring fits seamlessly into its existing security suite.

Tracking the Five Most Critical Identifiers

Among nearly 200 types of Personally Identifiable Information (PII) circulating on the dark web, phone numbers lead with 2.14 billion leaked records, followed by Social Security/National Identity numbers at 171.61 million, credit cards at 36.97 million, and passports and driver's licenses at 16.03 million. Meanwhile, email addresses remain the most commonly compromised asset.

To address these risks, PureVPN's Dark Web Monitoring scans the dark web for users' five most critical identifiers: email address, phone number, credit card number, passport number, and SSN or NIN.

It sends users timely alerts when any of their identifiers or associated information is found on the dark web and provides tailored recommendations on how to prevent data misuse. Users can then quickly respond by changing passwords, freezing accounts, or taking other protective measures.

For added security, PureVPN uses SHA-1 hashing to protect sensitive identifiers during monitoring, ensuring that data like SSNs and credit card numbers remain secure even while being tracked.

Global Coverage with Localized Protection

PureVPN's Dark Web Monitoring feature helps users track country-specific identifiers like SSNs, NINs, and passport numbers. This makes it more inclusive than services that primarily focus on the U.S. SSNs and those that lack localized monitoring. PureVPN ensures global users receive relevant and actionable protection, making it a more inclusive and effective solution.

This feature is available to all users via the Member Area and is being gradually rolled out in the apps, with full availability expected soon.

About PureVPN

PureVPN is a global leader in digital security and online privacy, with over 17 years of expertise. Built with a focus on practical, engineering-driven solutions, PureVPN empowers its users to navigate the digital landscape safely by encrypting connections, securely storing passwords, preventing third-party tracking, and reclaiming personal data from brokers.

Contact Information

PureSquare Press
PR Manager
press@puresquare.com

.

SOURCE: PureSquare



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.