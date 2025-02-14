Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Beyond Oil steigert USA-Lieferungen in einem Monat um 50 %!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4XS | ISIN: CNE1000002V2 | Ticker-Symbol: ZCH
Lang & Schwarz
14.02.25
13:55 Uhr
0,530 Euro
-0,530
-100,00 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA TELECOM CORP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA TELECOM CORP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5200,54013:56
PR Newswire
14.02.2025 13:18 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Telecom Global: China Telecom's Asia Direct Cable (ADC) Capacity Enters Service Ahead of Schedule, Bolstering Regional Economic Development

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 14, 2025, China Telecom officially announced that the capacity of the Asia Direct Cable (ADC), an international submarine cable initiative led by China Telecom, has been officially in service ahead of schedule, completing two months earlier than originally planned. This marks another significant milestone following the Ready for Service of the ADC wet segment last November.


Over the past eight years, no new submarine cables had been brought into operation within Asia-Pacific, leaving existing resources nearly exhausted and creating a challenging "no rice to cook with" situation in the market. The industry has eagerly awaited the launch of ADC capacity. China Telecom Global Limited, leveraging its leadership role as Co-chair of the ADC Consortium, has taken a proactive approach by coordinating closely with all consortium members and suppliers to overcome unexpected challenges and difficulties. This collaborative effort has successfully brought ADC capacity into service two months ahead of schedule, significantly alleviating the strain on submarine cable resources. The coming online of ADC capacity will provide a robust foundation for the thriving development of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and big data, while offering strong support for digital transformation across industries.

Looking ahead, China Telecom will continue to expand its footprint in overseas markets, actively developing global network resources to make even greater contributions to the advancement of the global digital economy!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2620513/image_5024765_40160094.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-telecoms-asia-direct-cable-adc-capacity-enters-service-ahead-of-schedule-bolstering-regional-economic-development-302377042.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.