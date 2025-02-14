NXT Energy Solutions, Inc.: NXT Energy Solutions Provides Operational Update

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX:SFD)(OTCQB:NSFDF) is pleased to provide the following operational update.

Completion of Data Acquisition Operations for African Survey

NXT has completed SFD® data acquisition over 14 flight days, for an oil and gas exploration company in Africa, through NTX's strategic partner, Synergy Exploration and Production Technologies Limited ("Synergy"). NXT's interpretation recommendations are expected to be delivered during the second quarter of 2025.

Update on SFD® Surveys in Southeast Asia and Pakistan

NXT's Cessna 560 Ultra aircraft will shortly begin its scheduled major maintenance to prepare for two previously announced SFD® surveys. The Southeast Asian SFD® survey is planned to commence in April 2025, with recommendations expected in May 2025. With respect to Pakistan, AL-Haj Enterprises Private Limited's ("AL-Haj") SFD® data acquisition is expected to commence in the third quarter 2025 followed by recommendations during the fourth quarter.

Bruce G. Wilcox, CEO of NXT, commented,?"The positive financial impact of our SFD® surveys in Africa, Southeast Asia, and South Asia is expected to be significant for the first quarter, and for full year 2025. NXT is focused on additional regional market penetration with multiple customers in each of these three regions."

2024 Year End and Q1-25 Financial Results

The Company intends to release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results during the week of March 24, 2025, and first quarter 2025 financial results in the first half of May 2025.

