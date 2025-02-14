LONGi Solar: LONGi maintains AAA ranking in Q4 2024 PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings

XI'AN, China, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi has announced the retention of its AAA rating in PV-Tech's Q4 2024 PV ModuleTech bankability ratings, marking the company's 20th consecutive quarter at this top tier and underscoring its long-term commitment to quality, innovation, financial stability and leadership in the photovoltaic industry.

The PV ModuleTech bankability ratings are derived from a thorough evaluation process that examines manufacturers across several critical dimensions, including value chain strength, production capacity, global shipment profiles, capital expenditure (capex), R&D investment and cash-flow management. LONGi's consistent AAA status reflects not only its robust operational metrics but also its dedication to advancing solar technology.

Relying on its profound technology accumulation and advanced intelligent manufacturing advantages, LONGi has made continuous breakthroughs in HPBC2.0 technology and forward-looking R&D, and its products for utility and distributed scenarios have been implemented successively.

In May 2024, LONGi launched Hi-MO 9, an utility PV module product based on HPBC2.0 solar cellss, in Spain. The power of the module is up to 660W, and the conversion efficiency can reach 24.43%. In October 2024, LONGi released the Hi-MO X10, a distributed PV module product also based on HPBC2.0 solar cells, at the Shanghai Rolex Masters. With a maximum mass production power of 670W, Hi-MO X10 is more than 30W higher than the power of TOPCon modules in the same area, and the maximum efficiency can reach 24.8%.

Recently, LONGi successfully won the first phase of the 500MW PV power plant project from Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China, which marks a milestone for LONGi's HPBC2.0 technology products have been highly recognized by the market. These developments highlight the company's focus on enhancing product efficiency and reliability to meet the evolving needs of global energy markets.

LONGi's continued success is a testament to the trust and recognition it has earned from stakeholders across the global photovoltaic landscape. The company remains dedicated to adapting to market changes and delivering unparalleled value to its customers and partners.

As LONGi looks to the future, it remains focused on its mission of "making the best of solar energy to build a green world," furthering its efforts in technology innovation and the development of sustainable energy solutions.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established several business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers, cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has, more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

