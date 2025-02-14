London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2025) - Berkeley Health, a specialist healthcare marketing agency, today announced the launch of its comprehensive suite of digital marketing services designed exclusively for health and wellness brands. The company, headquartered in London with offices in Dubai and Austin, USA, brings over a decade of healthcare marketing expertise to serve clients globally.

The new service offering encompasses paid advertising, SEO, social media management, email marketing, brand strategy, and website design and development, specifically tailored for healthcare providers, clinics, and wellness brands. This integrated approach aims to address the unique marketing challenges faced by healthcare organisations.

"Trust is everything in health and wellness, and our comprehensive service suite is built on this foundation," said Max Melia, Founder and CEO of Berkeley Health. "We've crafted our offerings based on extensive experience working with over 50 healthcare brands across the globe, ensuring each solution delivers measurable impact while maintaining the highest standards of healthcare marketing."

Berkeley Health's expansion comes at a crucial time for the healthcare sector, as organisations increasingly seek specialised digital marketing expertise. The agency's services are particularly focused on creating authentic connections between healthcare providers and their audiences while ensuring compliance with industry regulations.

"Our journey began in London's Harley Street, working with the world's largest IV and wellness company," Melia added. "This experience has shaped our understanding of what healthcare brands truly need to succeed in today's digital landscape."

The agency's launch represents a significant development in specialised healthcare marketing, offering tailored solutions that combine technical expertise with deep industry knowledge.

About Berkeley Health

Berkeley Health is a specialist healthcare marketing agency founded in 2024 by Max Melia. With headquarters in London and offices in Dubai and Austin, the agency provides comprehensive digital marketing services exclusively for health and wellness brands. Drawing on over a decade of industry experience, Berkeley Health has partnered with more than 50 healthcare brands globally, delivering transformative marketing solutions that drive growth and engagement.

