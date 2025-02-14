BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 14

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 13 February 2025 were:

226.76p Capital only

227.33p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the cancellation of 5,000,000 ordinary shares from Treasury and the share buyback of 8,071 ordinary shares on 13th February 2025, the Company has 69,272,116 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 26,089,189 shares which are held in Treasury.