New Luce, Scotland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2025) - The Kenmuir Arms, under the leadership of international chef Christopher Dougan, has been named Scotland's Dining Discovery of the Year and awarded 5 AA Gold Stars and 2 AA Rosettes within its first year of operation, marking a significant shift in fine dining towards rural destinations.

After 25 years of experience in global culinary capitals including Singapore and London, Dougan chose the village of New Luce to establish his vision of modern Scottish hospitality, combining traditional farmhouse dining with contemporary techniques. The venue has quickly become a benchmark for rural hospitality excellence.

"What stood out was our ability to provide a unique offer that would attract those seeking a culinary experience, yet at the same time stay true to our roots and provide for our locals alike," says Christopher Dougan, Chef-Patron of The Kenmuir Arms. "This marked the true success of our journey and set our style on the right path."

The Kenmuir Arms has established strong partnerships with local producers, including Barnbarroch's organic Belted Galloway beef suppliers and The Wee Aird Dairy, emphasizing the venue's commitment to authentic Scottish produce. The restaurant's signature dishes showcase both primary and secondary cuts of meat, complemented by foraged vegetables and innovative presentations that reflect the local landscape.

To maintain its community focus while achieving culinary excellence, The Kenmuir Arms has introduced several initiatives, including a Local Loyals special offer during off-peak times. The venue regularly hosts community events in collaboration with the New Luce Community Council and Village Hall Committee.

"Despite the awards, we aim to remain accessible to all," Dougan adds. "Whether it's a quiet drink with a loved one or a special occasion shared with family, The Kenmuir Arms is a place where memories can be made for generations to come."

