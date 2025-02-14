AM General LLC: AM General Features JLTV A2 at IDEX 2025 as Vehicle Production Begins

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AM General, leading manufacturer of tactical military vehicles and mobility systems, will display the new JLTV A2 at the International Defense Exhibition (IDEX) February 17-21, 2025, Booth #02B-08, Hall 2, U.S. Pavilion, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre ADNEC in Abu Dhabi, UAE. In under two years, the company built a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility from the ground up where production has officially started on this next generation tactical vehicle.

"IDEX is a leading military exhibition which enables us to connect with our global customers and discuss how we can meet their evolving needs to support the Warfighter," said John Chadbourne, AM General EVP - Chief Business Development Officer. "This year we are proud to display the first AM General-built JLTV A2 asset so our customers can see, first-hand, the myriad improvements we've made to the platform."

The JLTV A2 on display is a testament to the company's commitment to continuous innovation and partnership. In close collaboration with the US Army, AM General will implement over 250 engineering changes to vastly improve the vehicle for the end user. Key among the changes are the reduction of interior and exterior noise levels, improved corrosion protection, and improved fuel economy. The vehicle's versatility and lethality are also featured by integrating a Hornet Air Guard Remote Controlled Weapon System (RCWS) with Counter-UAS concept by Hornet. The Hornet Air Guard concept offers anti-drone detection & neutralization capabilities to the Hornet RCWS which provides surveillance, fire, and self-protection thanks the use of air-burst ammunition and the addition of an independent drone detection ring.

Production of the JLTV A2 is already under way with initial deliveries beginning in the second quarter of 2025. AM General associates will be on hand to discuss international procurement of the vehicle via the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) process as well as ongoing support of existing A0 and A1 fleets.

About AM General

AM General engineers, manufactures, and supports specialized vehicles for military and commercial customers. Its global presence of diverse product offerings in over 70 countries uniquely positions AM General to enhance interoperability across Allies and build on its long-standing defense industry and automotive partnerships. AM General's innovative spirit delivers advanced, rugged, resilient, and dependable mobility solutions that will move you. With a well-rounded product portfolio, which includes the iconic HUMVEE vehicles, Joint Light Tactical Vehicle A2 (JLTV A2), the next-generation HUMVEE Saber light tactical truck that has enhanced levels of protection, and the revolutionary soft recoil technology for mobile platforms, AM General strives to offer continuous improvement that is ready now. AM General has extensive experience meeting the changing needs of the defense and automotive industries, supported by its employees at major facilities in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, and a strong supplier base that stretches across 43 states. Please see more information about AM General at www.amgeneral.com.

