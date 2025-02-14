Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Recognized in Industry Analyst Reports

Analyst reports cite Amdocs in monetization, BSS/OSS and IT services, customer experience, quality engineering, network automation and service orchestration

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced its recognition in industry domains by independent analyst firms, including its market-leading presence in the monetization category.

Amdocs is proud of its worldwide capabilities, technology expertise and deep domain knowledge. Amdocs' innovative solutions and multi-layered approach empowers service providers to deliver cutting-edge experiences for consumers and enterprises alike.

Leadership in Monetization Momentum

Analysys Mason recognized Amdocs as the global leader in overall monetization platforms (product and professional services) for the 17th consecutive year , with an estimated market share of 16%.

GlobalData ranked Amdocs as a leader in revenue management. Amdocs has been ranked as a 'leader' since the debut of the class in 2017.

Omdia ranked Amdocs first for market share in BSS software and services, and telco monetization market share.

AppledoreResearch ranked Amdocs as the global leader in digital enablement systems. Appledore Research also acknowledged Amdocs as leader in overall monetization with an estimated market share of 20%.

Leadership in BSS/OSS and IT Services

Analysys Mason ranked Amdocs first in OSS/BSS total revenue and product revenue.

Omdia ranked Amdocs as the global leader for telco IT software and services, with a market share of 14%.

Recognition in Network Automation and Service Orchestration

Recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for CSP Service and Network Assurance Solutions, for the third time in a row

Recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® MarketGuide for AI Offerings in CSP Network Operations, for the third time in a row

Analysys Mason ranked Amdocs as the global leader in service design and orchestration product revenue for the seventh year in a row, with an estimated market share of 13%.

ABI research ranked Amdocs as overall leader and top implementer in cloud-native network automation and orchestration software.

Analysys Mason ranked Amdocs as the global leader in engineering systems for the seventh year in a row, with an estimated market share of 15%.

Recognition in Customer Experience

Recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations

Analysys Mason ranked Amdocs as global leader in customer value management total revenue.

Recognition in Quality Engineering

Telecom Quality Engineering Recognition

NelsonHall ranked Amdocs first in telecom and media software testing services with an overall market share of 16% in 2023.

Quality Engineering Cross-Industry Recognition

Recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Application Testing Services, Worldwide

Amdocs ranked among the top vendors in The Forrester Wave: Continuous Automation and Testing Services, Q2 2024 . Amdocs received the highest scores possible in the criteria of "Top CAT testing scenarios," "Employee Retention," and "Benchmarking and Metrics" in The Forrester Wave: Continuous Automation and Testing Services, Q2 2024.

NelsonHall recognized Amdocs as a leader in five quality engineering categories across all industries: Overall Quality Engineering, AI Based Analytics & Automation, Application Migration to the Cloud, GenAI Use Cases in Quality Engineering, RPA-Based Test Automation.

Leadership in eSIM Orchestration

Counterpoint Research recognized Amdocs as the Lead Pacesetter in Global eSIM Orchestration.

"We are proud to be recognized by industry analyst firms across several domains. In our view, this recognition is a validation of our commitment to delivering innovative and advanced solutions that empower our clients to create exceptional experiences for their end users," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "We're continuously investing in innovative technology and leading-edge capabilities that, in our view, enable us to anticipate and exceed the market's expectations, helping us maintain a leadership position across telecom industry segments."

Amdocs will be showcasing its market-leading products and services at Mobile World Congress Barcelona, March 3-6, 2025.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here?.

Gartner Attribution & Disclaimer

Gartner, Market Guide for CSP Service and Network Assurance Solutions, By Susan Welsh de Grimaldo, Amresh Nandan, 12 November 2024.

Gartner, Market Guide for AI Offerings in CSP Network Operations, By Pulkit Pandey, Peter Liu, Kameron Chao, 18 March 2024.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations, By Pulkit Pandey, Amresh Nandan, Peter Liu, 4 June 2024.

Gartner, Market Guide for Application Testing Services, Worldwide, By Shubham Rathore, Gunjan Gupta, Jaideep Thyagarajan, 28 August 2023.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner® is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the company's customers, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the company's offerings and operations and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 filed on December 13, 2023 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on February 20, 2024, for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 on May 20, 2024, for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 on August 19, 2024, and for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 on November 12, 2024.

