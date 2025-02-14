Wood Dale, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2025) - Gebrüder Weiss, a global transport and logistics company, has announced the opening of a new branch office in Phoenix, Arizona, as part of its continued expansion in the Southwestern United States. The Phoenix office will primarily handle general cargo while also playing a key role in managing global shipments within Gebrüder Weiss' international logistics network.

The company appointed Mark Berumen as Phoenix Branch Manager to lead the new location. Berumen brings a wealth of knowledge to the role as a seasoned logistics leader with over 30 years of experience in freight forwarding, supply chain management and international trade. His expertise spans profit and loss, budgeting, carrier negotiation, import/export, operations management, air and ocean freight, sales, and project management.

"Throughout my career in logistics and freight forwarding, Gebrüder Weiss has always had a reputation for being the gold standard in global transport," says Berumen. "Our Phoenix office has fast become an integral part of U.S. operations, and it's an honor to be part of the Gebrüder Weiss team."

Gebrüder Weiss has been strategically expanding its operations nationwide to accommodate trade demand between the U.S. and Mexico. Since Arizona is Mexico's largest trading partner, the Phoenix location is growing in importance as a key hub for trade across the Southern border. In 2023, there was close to $20 billion in import/export activity between the two locations.

"The Phoenix branch office further strengthens our cross-border trade capabilities and provides even more supply chain flexibility," says Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss North America. "Our ongoing expansion in the U.S. continues to open new doors of opportunity for our clients."

In addition to the Phoenix office, Gebrüder Weiss has broadened its North American footprint with new warehouses, port facilities, and branch locations. Within the past few years, the company opened a new warehouse in Laredo, Texas, to accommodate road, air, and sea logistics services; a freight hub in Miami, Florida, to facilitate transport between Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean; a 106,000-square-foot warehouse in Elgin, Illinois; an El Paso, Texas, office to meet increased demand for cross-border trade; and a new office in Denver, Colorado to support domestic trucking, air cargo, e-commerce, and intermodal transport services. The company also acquired Salt Lake City-based freight forwarding company Cargo-Link, expanding its presence in the Intermountain West.

For more information about Gebrüder Weiss USA, its services, locations, or employment opportunities, please visit gw-world.com/us.

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 8,600 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The company has implemented a wide variety of environmental, economic and social initiatives and is considered a pioneer in sustainable business practices. The company's emphasis on superior customer service pairs customized solutions with a single point of contact to provide customers with focused, reliable, and economical solutions. gw-world.com/us.

