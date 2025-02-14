China General Nuclear (CGN) New Energy has awarded contracts for 10. 5 GW of solar modules under its 2025 procurement framework. The winning companies, including JinkoSolar, Longi, and GCL SI, will supply high-capacity n-type bifacial and monofacial panels. CGN New Energy has awarded contracts for 10. 5 GW of solar modules under its 2025 procurement framework. The contracts are split into two packages across seven bidding segments of 1. 5 GW each. The winning companies - JinkoSolar, Grand Sunergy Tech, Longi, Gokin Solar, Huansheng Solar, GCL SI, and Meike Solar - will supply n-type bifacial panels ...

