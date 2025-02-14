Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2025) - Proleo.io, a cryptocurrency and blockchain marketing agency, has received the award for excellence in finance marketing development at the recent Finext Awards and Conference. The award, presented on 10-11th, recognizes the agency's contribution to the finance industry during its years of operation.





This is the latest accolade the company has been awarded. Previously, it won the - Business Excellence Award in 2021, the MarTech Award in 2023, and the Netty Award in 2023. Among Proleo.io's services are public relations, social media/influencer marketing, crypto exchange listing, GameFi promotion, among many others. Proleo.io has worked with many clients such as OKX, Telos, BinaryX, and Radiologex, and continues to be one of the most in-demand agencies in the business.

The Finext Awards and Conference was held from the 10th to the 11th of February 2025 in Dubai and brought together some of the biggest names in the MENA and APAC fintech industries. This 7th edition featured over 40 speakers, including Sahel Al Rousan, the senior economic advisor at the UAE Ministry of Finance, and Fahad Alzomea, the CFO at Neoleap.

Many of the associated companies have first-hand knowledge of Proleo.io's professionalism in the finance sector and the receipt of the award drew praise from the audience.

Speaking on the award, Proleo.io CEO Hicham said, "We're very proud of the work that we do here at Proleo.io and we're always happy to connect with other companies in the space. We've worked hard for many years and being recognized by our peers in the industry means a lot to us. We congratulate all the other recipients and hope to do even more within the industry moving forward."

Dubai is a very fitting venue for this award ceremony and conference, given how prolific the Middle East is becoming within the blockchain and fintech space. Various MENA governments have put forward several regulations that encourage the development of such companies and investors are happily jumping on various opportunities. The Finext awards have put a spotlight on some of the developments in the industry and as more additions launch, there will be even more individual companies and industry-wide progress to celebrate.

Proleo.io will continue to provide updates on future developments.

About Proleo.io

Proleo.io is a full-service blockchain and crypto marketing firm. Handling everything from print to digital marketing, Proleo.io has worked on some of the most notable campaigns of the last decade and continues to push the boundaries of how blockchain projects can be marketed and to who.

