LQR House Announces Strategic Partnership With Loca Loka Tequila Brand to Drive Awareness and Sales Through CWSpirits.com

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 14, 2025 / LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:LQR), a niche e-commerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, is thrilled to announce its latest strategic marketing partnership with Loca Loka Tequila brand. This collaboration aims to leverage LQR House's proprietary marketing expertise to increase brand awareness and boost sales for Loca Loka Tequila on its premier online alcohol marketplace, CWSpirits.com.

The tequila market in the U.S. has seen remarkable growth in recent years, fueled by a wave of new entrants, including celebrity-backed brands. In this vibrant and competitive landscape, Loca Loka Tequila emerges as a standout, boldly blending traditional craftsmanship with a rich cultural narrative that celebrates the dynamic heritages of India and Mexico.

According to the brand's team, at its core, Loca Loka is a story of passion, artistry, and authenticity. The brand crafts premium tequila exclusively from mature agaves (aged six years or more) grown in the highlands of Los Altos, renowned for their unparalleled sweetness and complex flavor profiles. Loca Loka launches with Blanco and Reposado expressions, delivering a distinctive fusion of fruity, spicy, and volcanic notes that captivate both seasoned tequila connoisseurs and curious newcomers. An Añejo expression is set to debut by the end of Q1 2025, adding to the brand's premium offerings.

Loca Loka's unique identity is further amplified by its co-founders, actor Rana Daggubati and music sensation Anirudh Ravichander, who bring their influence to the brand. Their active involvement and enthusiastic endorsements not only enhance Loca Loka's authenticity but also broaden its reach across diverse cultural and demographic audiences, solidifying its position as a bold and innovative force in the tequila industry.

LQR House's CEO, Sean Dollinger, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying:

"We believe, that the constant wave of new brands entering the tequila space is a testament to the vitality of the industry. Innovation continues to push boundaries, and Loca Loka is a perfect example of a brand that offers something truly unique. I'm excited to see how our influencer network will bring Loca Loka's story to life, creating a buzz that can translate directly into sales. Stay tuned."

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate the consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role in an e-commerce sector, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The Company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com, demonstrating a return on investment. Backed by an influential network of over 550 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

About Loca Loka Tequila

Loca Loka is the metadigital lovechild of the dynamic energies of India and Mexico-a vibrant celebration of wild colors, grand festivals, rich flavors, and artistic expression. Dedicated to traditional tequila craftsmanship, Loca Loka uses only 100% agave from Los Altos, producing tequila with unparalleled quality and a flavor profile that is both sweet and spicy, fruity and volcanic. It's a reimagined experience for seasoned connoisseurs and an exhilarating journey for new seekers.

