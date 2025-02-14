Cisco Systems Inc.: Honoring Cisco Networking Academy Partners Around the Globe

by Par Merat

A year in review

As we look back on a remarkable year at Cisco Networking Academy, we celebrate our enduring legacy as one of the longest-standing IT skills-to-jobs programs in the world. In line with Cisco's mission to Power an Inclusive Future for All, we have continued to transform lives by bridging digital divides and empowering underrepresented communities through technology and education. Our success is built on the strength of our partnerships with governments, academic institutions, and nonprofits, all working together to open doors to opportunities in the digital economy.

In honor of our 25th anniversary in fiscal 2023, we set an ambitious 10-year goal to equip an additional 25 million people with digital and cybersecurity skills by fiscal 2032. As of fiscal 2024, we have already trained 7.7 million students globally, making significant strides toward our regional targets and reaffirming our commitment to creating a more inclusive digital future.

Cisco Networking Academy's success would not be possible without our partners.

These organizations, from both the private and public sectors, tirelessly support and execute our programs globally with unmatched dedication and passion. Our partners, instructors, and students prove that this program is not just about impressive numbers, but about people committed to making a difference through the transformative power of education.

Celebrating success around the globe

Every year, we gather at the Annual Cisco Networking Academy Conferences to celebrate our partners' achievements, recognizing their dedication with the Be the Bridge Awards-honoring exemplary efforts in categories like Inclusive Futures, Global Reach, Impacting Lives, Learning Innovation, and Partnerships - and the prestigious Golden Bridge Awards, presented in each geographic region to individuals or institutions showing exceptional commitment to student success.

In 2024, we embarked on an exciting global tour with three dynamic conferences which began in the vibrant heart of Peru, where we united partners from across Latin America to celebrate their incredible contributions. Together, we showcased the profound impact of our program to local government officials, highlighting the transformative power of our collaboration.

In October, the city of Paris set the stage for an inspiring gathering with our European partners. Together, we discussed the "Extended Learning for Teachers and Trainers in Higher Education" project - a groundbreaking initiative led by seven Academy Support Centers. This project is all about empowering educators with cutting-edge extended learning methodologies and tools, helping to craft more engaging and supportive educational experiences that resonate with students.

In November, we gathered in Dubai to celebrate the remarkable successes of the Middle East and Africa Region. We were inspired by the impressive achievements in student participation throughout this dynamic region and connected with many of our valued partners, including African Child Academy, which is making a significant impact with its technology-driven projects aimed at enhancing community life in Tanzania.

These conferences offered a fantastic opportunity to honor our partners with the prestigious Golden Bridge Awards. Let's celebrate this year's exceptional winners:

2024 Golden Bridge Award winners

Applied Technology Schools (ATS) - United Arab Emirates

The Institute of Applied Technology Schools, under ACTVET, has integrated networking, security, and IoT courses from our program into their curriculum across the UAE, including women-only schools. This initiative has impacted over 3,500 students in fiscal 2024 alone, 49% of whom were female.

"Receiving the prestigious Golden Bridge Award is a great honor, highlighting our team's dedication and hard work. Being recognized among [thousands of] academies worldwide for achieving the highest growth and completion rate by ATS students underscores our commitment to excellence and the influence of effective leadership." -Shaza Mohamad Bassam AlHalabi, Supervisor Curriculum Specialist, ATS

Camden Dream Center - United States

Camden Dream Center recognized a disparity in IT career success among people of color and launched a Registered Apprenticeship program in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Labor from Maryland (USDOL).

"We are incredibly grateful that Cisco would take the time to acknowledge our work in developing USDOL Registered Apprenticeship programs in Cybersecurity, Network Support Technician, and Help Desk Support occupations. Employers are reluctant to hire inexperienced talent to work in entry-level technician roles despite having prior training, certifications, or college degrees. From the outset, we understood that an apprenticeship program could bridge the gap in lacking experience by providing an on-the-job learning experience with employers for apprentices." -Pastor Keith Davis, President & CEO, Camden Dream Center

eForHum - Italy

Junior IT Academy was created to empower the digital generation, meet the needs of ICT companies looking for skilled junior profiles, and expand the Cisco Networking Academy program into the high school (secondary) system. They have launched 14 program editions, with 50 employers actively participating, benefiting over 600 students since inception.

"eForHum is honored to receive the Cisco Networking Academy Golden Bridge Award 2024 for the Junior IT Academy program. We are proud of this fruitful collaboration [and to] have all contributed to the professional growth of thousands of Cisco Academy students, who have now become IT professionals and sometimes even IT line managers and entrepreneurs. We look forward to training new talents specialized not only in networking but also in cybersecurity and AI!" -Fabio Pesenti, Co-Owner, eForHum

Core Council of the Philippines - Philippines

The Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP) partnered with Cisco under the Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) program to enhance cybersecurity skills in the banking sector. The "Cisco-BAP Cybersecurity Skills Training Program for the Next Generation Banker," delivered with Mapua University, offers comprehensive training through self-paced, in-person, and virtual classes to prepare banking professionals for security challenges.

"We are deeply honored to receive the prestigious Golden Bridge 2024 award! This recognition is a testament to the collective efforts we have made to equip Filipinos from all walks of life with essential and up-to-date digital skills. We dedicate this award to all the Council members, both past and present, whose dedication and vision have been instrumental in our journey." -Maria Teresa S. Salta, President, C3P

Merlin Data Technology - Peru

Merlin Data Technology (MDT) was awarded for their significant contributions to the growth of the Cisco Networking Academy program throughout Latin America. Through initiatives like the Data Camp Marathon, where they trained 810 instructors from 196 academies, Merlin facilitated the replication of the "Introduction to Data Science" course, reaching over 30,000 students. Their alignment with national digital transformation projects and consistent excellence in large-scale events underscores their crucial role and year-over-year growth in the region.

"We are honored to receive [this award] in recognition of our impactful contribution through DataCamp Latam. This achievement reflects our commitment to fostering innovation and bridging the gap between education and technology. Thank you to Cisco and our community for believing in our mission." -Ana Ramirez, Exec. President & Founder, MDT

2024 Be the Bridge Award winners:

Middle East and Africa

The Egyptian E-Learning University, Egypt

Europe - CIS

Rochester Institute of Technology Kosovo (A.U.K)

Uniunea Profesorilor de Informatica din România (UPIR), Romania

Asia Pacific, Japan, and China

EdCreate Foundation, India

United States and Canada

Collège Communautaire Du Nouveau-Brunswick, Canada

Education Service Center 11, Texas, USA

Latin America

Instituto Nacional de Aprendizaje (INA), Costa Rica

Tecnológico de Monterrey, Mexico

Additionally, partners from 55 countries have received the prestigious Premier+ and Premier recognition, honoring the top 15% of those who exemplify exceptional dedication to student and instructor success in support of Cisco's global mission.

As we celebrate the remarkable achievements and partnerships highlighted by the Golden Bridge and Be the Bridge Award winners, we invite you to become part of our mission.

Whether you choose to join the 750 partners driving social impact or explore the rewarding journey of teaching with us, your contribution can help shape the diverse workforce of the future.

Previous Award winners:

2023 Five Cisco Networking Academy partners receive Golden Bridge Award honors

2022 Cisco Networking Academy announces Golden Bridge Award winners while celebrating 25 years of impact

2021 Cisco Networking Academy recognizes top partners and instructors

The wins keep coming

In addition to recognizing our partners' achievements, we are proud to announce that Cisco Networking Academy has been honored with the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2024. This prestigious award celebrates educational technology that excels in supporting teachers, students, and education professionals. Our program was recognized for its innovation, ease of use, value, and versatility.

Discover more about our journey and the Award of Excellence: Best of 2024 in Higher Education.

