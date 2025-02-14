Eric Bauer: FlightBridgeED, LLC Acquires Long Pause Media, LLC and EMS 20/20, Expanding Its Commitment to Industry-Leading Education and Innovation

FlightBridgeED, LLC, a global leader in critical care education, is proud to announce the acquisition of Long Pause Media, LLC and EMS 20/20. This strategic move further strengthens FlightBridgeED's mission of delivering innovative, evidence-based education across the healthcare continuum.

Long Pause Media, LLC, founded by Chris Pfingsten and Spencer Oliver, has built a strong reputation in digital media production, specializing in educational content development,podcasting, and media solutions designed for the healthcare and public safety sectors. Likewise, EMS 20/20 has established itself as a trusted voice in pre-hospital and emergency medical services, delivering critical analysis, expert insights, and thought leadership on the ever-evolving landscape of EMS and critical care transport.

Chris and Spenser have heard their audience's call for educational content and podcast CE, and they're delivering. By joining forces with FlightBridgeED they are bringing this vision to life. They will continue to host the EMS 20/20 podcast while leading FlightBridgeED's media, podcasting, and advertising division, expanding access to high-quality, engaging education for EMS professionals everywhere.

"The addition of Long Pause Media and EMS 20/20 to the FlightBridgeED family aligns perfectly with our mission of reaching prehospital providers around the world in the podcast and continuing education space," said Eric Bauer, CEO of FlightBridgeED. "This acquisition expands our portfolio of educational resources, and continues setting the standard for prehospital and critical care education worldwide."

FlightBridgeED will integrate the resources and expertise of both organizations while maintaining their core values of educational excellence, accessibility, and innovation

About Long Pause Media | EMS 20/20

Long Pause Media, LLC is a media production company focused on creating quality short and long form video and audio content. Long Pause Media (LPM) specializes in producing content that is impactful and memorable in a minimal amount of time with minimal overhead. Producing the popular EMS 20/20 podcast and its associated social media content, as well as the Rapid Sequence Information YouTube channel, LPM has an established position in the fields of EMS and pre-hospital education. These outlets focus on the consistent release of entertaining and educational content that delivers an important message in an unforgettable presentation.

About FlightBridgeED, LLC

Founded in 2012, FlightBridgeED, LLC is a premier medical education company specializing in pre-hospital, critical care, and emergency medicine education. With a focus on advanced certification preparation and continuing education, FlightBridgeED provides award-winning tools and resources to healthcare professionals worldwide. The company is committed to evidence-based practice, industry-leading instructional methodologies, and the continuous evolution of critical care education. To learn more, visit flightbridgeed.com.

SOURCE: Eric Bauer

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire