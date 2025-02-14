Achilles Announces New Board Members to Support Rapid Growth and Innovation in Ankle Rehabilitation

Board Members Include: Influencers Simeon Panda, Ryan Kane, Dr. Gautier and Dr. Vincent

Achilles, the revolutionary ankle rehabilitation machine trusted by professional athletes, celebrities, and elite sports teams, is proud to announce the addition of four new board members to support its rapid growth and global impact.

Trey Villarreal, creator of Achilles and renowned celebrity trainer, shared that the expansion of the board reflects the company's significant development. "Achilles has grown considerably, and these extraordinary individuals will help us continue to redefine ankle exercise and rehabilitation across the globe," said Villarreal.

Currently utilized by nine professional sports teams and numerous universities and revolutionizing the ankle rehabilitation industry in the United States and worldwide. Known for its innovative approach to recovery, injury prevention, and performance enhancement, Achilles continues to set the standard in sports science and rehabilitation.

The newly appointed board members bring diverse expertise and prestigious accomplishments to Achilles:

Simeon Panda: Recognized as one of the most influential fitness professionals globally, Simeon is the owner of Just Lift and has been featured in Forbes as one of the world's top ten fitness influencers. His vision and expertise will bolster Achilles' outreach and influence in the fitness and wellness industry.

Dr. Fabrice Gautier: A highly respected osteopath and doctor of physical therapy with over 20 years of experience, Fabrice has worked with countless professional athletes and was instrumental in helping the French Olympic team secure a silver medal at the 2024 Olympics. His deep understanding of sports medicine will guide Achilles' clinical and performance strategies.

Dr. Christopher Vincent: Chiropractic sports physician with expertise in longevity, degrees from UCLA and SCUHS, specializes in treating professional athletes and celebrities. With Dr. Vincent's expertise and clinical experience he is going to push the achilles machine more into the physical therapy market.

Ryan Kane: CEO of STB Entertainment and a private investor and entrepreneur, Ryan works closely with celebrities, artists and actors. His business acumen and high-profile connections will enhance Achilles' strategic partnerships and brand presence.

"We are thrilled to welcome Simeon, Fabrice, Christopher, and Ryan to the Achilles family. Their collective expertise and influence will help us continue to push boundaries in sports science and recovery while extending our reach to even more athletes and institutions around the world."

Achilles remains committed to revolutionizing ankle rehabilitation through innovation, expertise, and a passion for enhancing human athletic performance.

To get more information about Achilles you can visit www.anklerepair.com

