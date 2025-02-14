Binance Survey Reveals Most Crypto Investors Take a Long-Term Approach to Both Money and Love

New data challenges the stereotype of high-risk crypto traders and explores how they make decisions, navigate trade-offs, and view financial compatibility in relationships

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from Binance , the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, suggests that most crypto investors take a long-term approach to both investing and romantic relationships. Nearly half of the respondents (49%) consider themselves "Forever HODLers," meaning they invest in both money and love for the long haul. This and other insights were uncovered through a global survey conducted by Binance on the eve of Valentine's Day, which polled 2,200 crypto users on how they navigate financial decisions and romantic commitments.

However, many take a different approach, blending long-term thinking in one area with flexibility in the other or staying adaptable in both:

19% embrace the "Trader & Romantic" mindset, taking high risks in crypto but opting for stability in love.

17% follow the "Investor & Free Spirit" approach, playing the long game in finance while keeping relationships flexible.

14% fall into the "Risk Chaser" category, keeping their options open in both investing and love.

"These findings challenge the common perception of crypto investors as impulsive risk-takers. In reality, most apply the same careful, long-term approach to both their portfolios and their personal lives. Just as building a strong financial future requires patience and strategic planning, so too does cultivating lasting relationships," said Andy Goldin, Head of Data Analytics at Binance. "There's no single formula for success - some prioritize stability in both areas, while others embrace risk in one and caution in the other. Ultimately, it's about finding the right strategy that works for them."

Beyond commitment styles, the survey sheds light on how crypto investors make decisions and balance priorities in both finance and relationships. One in three (34%) apply strategy and logic to both love and money, while the rest are divided between trusting emotions in both or mixing risk-taking in one area with stability in the other.

When it comes to priorities, crypto and relationships both demand trade-offs. While a third (32%) continue investing in crypto without making lifestyle sacrifices, 42% adjust their spending - whether by delaying big purchases like a home or car, cutting back on shopping, or reducing travel expenses - to prioritize their financial goals. Similarly, relationships come with their own compromises. While 29% say they don't put anything on hold for love, others (58%) prioritize love by dedicating more time to their partners, scaling back social outings, or even adjusting financial habits to accommodate their relationships.

Financial compatibility also plays a crucial role in romance, with 59% of respondents emphasizing that shared financial values are key to building long-term relationships. "As crypto becomes an increasingly integral part of everyday life, more people are eager to learn about digital assets. Last year alone, 44 million users visited Binance Academy to expand their crypto knowledge," said Goldin. "These new survey findings suggest that as financial literacy in crypto grows, it may also contribute to stronger financial alignment in relationships, helping couples navigate money matters with greater confidence and shared understanding."

