White Bear Lake, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2025) - Envoy Medical®, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCH) ("Envoy Medical"), a hearing health company focused on providing hearing loss sufferers with innovative solutions today announces additional patents for its growing patent portfolio.

The US Patent & Trademark Office issued Envoy Medical Corporation US Pat. No. 12,214,195 on February 4, 2025. The title of the patent is Implantable Cochlear System with Inner Ear Sensor. This patent relates to cochlear implant systems having a cochlear electrode, a stimulator in electrical communication with the cochlear electrode, an inner ear sensor, and a signal processor in communication with the stimulator and the inner ear sensor. The inner ear sensor is configured to receive a stimulus signal from surrounding cochlear tissue and/or fluid of a wearer and generate an input signal based on the received stimulus signal. The signal processor has an analog processing stage and a digital processing stage that combine to compensate for variability in a frequency response of the inner ear sensor and is configured to receive the input signal from the inner ear sensor and output a stimulation signal to the stimulator. The stimulator is configured to provide electrical signals to the cochlear electrode in response to the stimulation signal.

The US Patent & Trademark Office will issue Envoy Medical Corporation US Pat. No. 12,233,256 on February 25, 2025. The title of the patent is Implantable Cochlear System with Integrated Components and Lead Characterization. This patent relates to adjustable stereo cochlear implant systems and methods for adjusting operation of stereo cochlear implant systems. In response to a received command to adjust a volume of the stereo cochlear implant system, a gain of a first cochlear implant subsystem can be adjusted by a first amount and a gain of a second cochlear implant subsystem can be adjusted by a second amount, different from the first, so that a wearer perceives an approximately equal change in output of the first cochlear implant subsystem and the second cochlear implant subsystem.

The Japanese Patent Office (JPO) recently granted Envoy Medical Corporation three new patents. On December 2, 2024, the JPO granted Envoy JP Pat. No. 7597846, which relates to providing a patient with two cochlear implant subsystems-one for the right side and one for the left side-with a common implanted power supply. On December 3, 2024, the JPO granted Envoy both JP Pat. No. 7598327, which relates to the characterization of leads in an implanted cochlear system, and also JP Pat. No. 7598401, which relates to analog and digital processing of an input signal from a middle ear sensor to reduce gain variability. These three Japanese patents share a common title: Implantable Cochlear System with Integrated Components and Lead Characterization.

The Hong Kong Patent Office granted HK Patent No. HK40097814 to Envoy Medical Corporation on January 3, 2025. The title is Programming of Cochlear Implant Accessories. This patent relates to a system and equipment for easily pairing accessory devices to a cochlear implant system.

About the Fully Implanted Acclaim® Cochlear Implant

We believe the fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant ("Acclaim CI") is a first-of-its-kind hearing device. Envoy Medical's fully implanted technology includes a sensor designed to leverage the natural anatomy of the ear instead of a microphone to capture sound.

The Acclaim CI is designed to address severe to profound sensorineural hearing loss that is not adequately addressed by hearing aids. The Acclaim CI is expected to be indicated for adults who have been deemed adequate candidates by a qualified physician.

The Acclaim Cochlear Implant received the Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019.

CAUTION The fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant is an investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

About the Esteem® Fully Implanted Active Middle Ear Implant (FI-AMEI)

The Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implant (FI-AMEI) is the only FDA-approved, fully implanted* hearing device for adults diagnosed with moderate to severe sensorineural hearing loss allowing for 24/7 hearing capability using the ear's natural anatomy. The Esteem FI-AMEI hearing implant is invisible and requires no externally worn components and nothing is placed in the ear canal for it to function. Unlike hearing aids, you never put it on or take it off. You can't lose it. You don't clean it. The Esteem FI-AMEI hearing implant offers true 24/7 hearing.

*Once activated, the external Esteem FI-AMEI Personal Programmer is not required for daily use.

Important safety information for the Esteem FI-AMEI can be found at: https://www.envoymedical.com/safety-information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

