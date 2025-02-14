Advanced Call Center Technologies Recognized as a Top Large Employer in America

Prestigious Award Highlights ACT's Commitment to Excellence in Workplace Culture and Employee Satisfaction

Advanced Call Center Technologies (ACT), a global leader in customer care and Total Experience solutions, has been named as a top Large Employer in America. This prestigious accolade highlight ACT's ongoing commitment to employee experience, as a 100% employee-owned business.

"This recognition is both an honor and a testament to the outstanding dedication of our Employee Owners," said Hunter Croft, ACT President and CEO. "As an employee-owned company, our people are our greatest asset, and we are relentlessly focused on optimizing their experience. We know that the Employee Experience and the Customer Experience are closely connected, and our partners deeply value the unparalleled engagement, accountability and excellence that our people bring to the table."

"We are thrilled to be recognized among the best employers in the country. Maintaining a culture of employee engagement and ownership at scale requires commitment, focus and consistent attention to the overall employee experience," said Adele Fransko, Chief People Officer. "We invest aggressively in maintaining a positive work environment, and providing professional development and practical career path opportunities for our team. This engagement is a unique differentiator and translates directly to better business outcomes for our clients."

About Advanced Call Center Technologies (ACT)

ACT is a U.S.-based business process outsourcing provider and global leader in customer care. Our approach is founded on a winning formula - that the best solutions integrate Employee Experience (EX) + Customer Experience (CX) + User Experience (UX) + Digital Experience (DX) + Multi-experience (MX) for an outstanding Total Experience (TX) overall. As a 100% employee-owned company, we have placed Employee Experience at the center of our business strategy because we know that engaged employees ensure the best customer outcomes. As shareholders in the business, our Employee Owners have a personal interest in delivering value to our clients, and their motivations are uniquely aligned to our clients' success.

We have more than 27 years' experience helping our partners drive growth and brand loyalty by providing amazing experiences across every touchpoint and channel of the customer journey. We serve many of the world's top companies spanning a wide range of verticals, including numerous Fortune 50 clients. We offer a broad range of leading-edge technologies and custom solutions tailored to your business needs to make every unique customer connection count.

