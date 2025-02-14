Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2025) - The American Marketing Association Chicago (AMA Chicago), the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network, announces that the submission window for the Palmer Marketing Awards is now open, running from February 14 through April 17, 2025. The awards celebrate outstanding marketing campaigns that deliver exceptional creativity, innovation, and results. Chicago area marketers who work for B2B or consumer brands are eligible to submit campaigns for award consideration.

"The Palmer Marketing Awards showcase the high caliber, boundary-pushing, and impactful work of the country's top marketers," says Josh Blacksmith, President of AMA Chicago. "Our awards theme is 'recognizing brilliance and illuminating innovation,' and we are proud to honor the people whose work sets new benchmarks in the industry."

The Palmer Marketing Awards build on AMA Chicago's two-decade history of recognizing outstanding campaigns while embracing a renewed focus on innovation and inclusivity. The awards are named for James L. Palmer, a Professor of Marketing at the University of Chicago and the first Chicago chapter president of the American Marketing Association in 1937. This year's awards ceremony will bring together marketing professionals from around the U.S. to celebrate groundbreaking strategies, memorable brand storytelling, and campaigns that captivate and inspire. Winners will be awarded in nine distinct categories:

Product or Service Launch Award : Acknowledging excellence in marketing campaigns that successfully launch new products or services for the organization.

Momentum Award : Recognizing outstanding marketing efforts that propel existing products or services to new heights for the organization.

Data and MarTech Award: Recognizing the best utilization of data and/or marketing and advertising technology in a campaign for the organization.

Engagement Award : Celebrating campaigns that compel audiences to connect and engage with the organization.

Integrated Marketing Award : Honoring exceptional integration of multi-channel marketing strategies that drive business results for the organization.

Not-for-Profit Marketing Award: Celebrating the most impactful marketing campaigns dedicated to supporting and promoting important causes and proactive community service.

Influencer Collaboration Award : Recognizing the creative and effective utilization of influencer/creator marketing to achieve notable business outcomes for the organization.

B2B Award : Recognizing outstanding marketing campaigns to attract and capture leads for key targets for the organization.

Best use of Generative AI: Celebrating campaigns that demonstrate the ability to harness the evolving field of large language models to drive improved business impact.

A panel of esteemed judges with expertise in a wide range of marketing industries, disciplines, and niches will determine the winners. Judges of The Palmer Awards include: Shane Allen, Manager, Marketing-Earned Media of State Farm; Tiana Conley, VP Global Chocolate of Mars Wrigley; Kristen Dolan SVP Growth of Influential; Julia Fedor, Director, Advertising & Social Media Operations of United Airlines; Brendan Gaul, Global Chief Content Officer and IPG Mediabrands & Global President of TRAVERSE32; Kristin Kroepfl, VP Marketing of Pepsico Foods; Jeff Marshall, Global Chief Inclusion Officer of Burson; Dan Moriarty, CMO of Chicago Fire, FC; Phil Perkovic, Director of Brand at Shinola; Stephen Streich, GVP, Oracle CX Marketing at Oracle; and Lynn Tornabene, CMO of Anteriad.

For submission guidelines, please visit the Palmer Marketing Awards page on the AMA Chicago website. AMA Chicago offers a variety of membership options for individuals and groups. For more information, please visit https://amachicago.org.





Photo Caption: The American Marketing Association of Chicago Announces The Palmer Marketing Awards. Submissions will be accepted until April 17, 2025, and an award ceremony will be held in June.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10936/240773_57c5515e7422c9aa_002full.jpg

About American Marketing Association Chicago

AMA Chicago, the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network, is 87 years strong. AMA Chicago provides ongoing development opportunities for Chicagoland marketers to expand knowledge, improve skills, and grow careers through access to innovative marketing thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. Marketers from agencies, brands, small businesses, non-profit organizations, and consultancies are invited to join AMA Chicago to connect with marketers from every industry and skill set. Visit amachicago.org to learn more and join.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240773

SOURCE: American Marketing Association Chicago