In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that South America saw widespread above-average irradiance in January, despite weak La Niña conditions. However, storm systems fueled by Atlantic moisture suppressed solar generation in parts of Brazil and Bolivia. South America saw widespread above-average irradiance in January, despite weak La Niña conditions. However, storm systems fueled by Atlantic moisture suppressed solar generation in parts of Brazil and Bolivia. According to analysis using the Solcast API, irradiance ranged from up to 15% above average in most regions ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...