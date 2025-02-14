Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.: Creative Medical Technology Holdings Announces Mid-Term Follow-up Study Data Reporting Significant Reduction in Opioid Use by Chronic Lower Back Pain Patients Undergoing StemSpine ...

PHOENIX, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ("Creative Medical Technology" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CELZ), a pioneering biotechnology firm specializing in regenerative medicine solutions for immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, gynecology, and orthopedics, today announced compelling mid-term follow-up data from its StemSpine® pilot study utilizing its AlloStem cells for the treatment of chronic lower back pain.

The pilot study demonstrated a substantial reduction in opioid dependency and significant improvements in pain levels and functional mobility. Notably, over 90% of patients reported no opioid use for pain management three years post-procedure, with an 80% persistent reduction in pain scores and a greater than 60% improvement in Oswestry Disability Index scores. Only one patient required reintervention at the three-year follow-up mark, and no serious adverse events were reported, reinforcing the favorable safety profile of the StemSpine® procedure.

StemSpine® is a proprietary, patented, non-surgical, ultrasound-guided procedure that leverages AlloStem, an "off-the-shelf" allogenic (donor-derived) cell therapy developed by the Company. The StemSpine® patent encompasses the use of both autologous (patient-derived) and allogenic cells, broadening its clinical utility.

"Opioid dependency remains a pressing concern for individuals suffering from chronic lower back pain," said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings. "These results underscore the safety and clinical efficacy of AlloStem in the StemSpine® procedure by promoting repair, remodeling, and improved vascularization in the affected areas. This promising data supports our vision of providing innovative, non-surgical solutions for millions of Americans struggling with chronic lower back pain."

The StemSpine pilot study data is independent of the Company's ongoing FDA-cleared Phase 1/2 ADAPT clinical trial of CELZ-201-DDT for chronic lower back pain; however, these compelling findings continue to drive strong enrollment in the prospective, randomized, double-blind, dose-escalation ADAPT study, further reinforcing StemSpine® as a groundbreaking advancement in regenerative medicine.

Study Details | Safety, Tolerability, and Effectiveness of Intramuscular Injection of CELZ-201-DDT for the Treatment of Chronic Lower Back Pain | ClinicalTrials.gov

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to the advancement of identifying and translating novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, gynecology, and orthopedics and is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the Company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

