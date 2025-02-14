180 Degree Capital Corp. Issues Q4 2024 Shareholder Letter

Montclair, NJ, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) today issued the following Q4 2024 Shareholder Letter:

Fellow Shareholders,

We are incredibly proud of our recent announcement of the signing of a definitive agreement for 180 Degree Capital Corp. ("180 Degree Capital") to enter into a business combination (the "Business Combination") with Mount Logan Capital Inc. ("Mount Logan"). For those of you who have not had a chance to listen to our joint call with the team from Mount Logan or review the presentation deck that summarizes the proposed transaction, both can be found at https://ir.180degreecapital.com/ir-calendar/detail/2908/180-degree-capital-and-mount-logan-capital-proposed-merger. We expect to file a registration statement and joint proxy statement/prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") soon. This document will give us the opportunity to speak with our shareholders more extensively about the proposed Business Combination and the process that led to our Board's unanimous approval of this strategically important transaction.

This proposed transaction is not the end of 180 Degree Capital. We believe it is the logical next step in our evolution. It is also an opportunity that is not afforded commonly to closed-end funds, particularly since we believe most have limited differentiation. We believe there are clear reasons why 180 Degree Capital has this truly unique opportunity to combine with an asset manager and to transition to an operating company. We will get to those below, but first, I want to touch on why we believe Mount Logan is a proverbial "diamond in the rough."

Mount Logan has the following attributes that we believe will provide value to 180 Degree Capital shareholders:

Mount Logan has what we believe to be an outstanding management team comprised of its CEO, Ted Goldthorpe, its Co-Presidents, Matthias Ederer and Henry Wang, and its CFO, Nikita Klassen;

Mount Logan's asset management platform has approximately $2.4+ billion of assets under management (as of September 30, 2024) that we believe generates predictable fee revenue that can be used to benefit the growth of the combined company and its shareholders;

Mount Logan has operational leverage and unique investment access through its association with BC Partners, a leading global private equity and credit firm;

Mount Logan is focused on what we believe is the fast-growing market of private credit;

We believe that Mount Logan remains undiscovered by the majority of investors due to it being listed on the Cboe Canada exchange rather than a US national exchange; and

We believe Mount Logan is significantly undervalued by public market investors.

For 35 years, I have been a value investor attempting to uncover great companies that I believe are trading below their intrinsic value. As we spent more time with Ted and his colleagues over the past six months, it became abundantly clear to us that 1) we believe Mount Logan is one of these great undiscovered and undervalued companies and 2) the combination of our two companies has the potential to unlock substantial value for 180 Degree Capital shareholders by:

Shifting the valuation of our business from one based on net asset value to a valuation based on operating metrics with a foundation of what we believe will be more predictable fee-related revenues attributed to earnings from the management of permanent and semi-permanent capital vehicles. Other similar businesses commonly trade based on multiples of operating metrics rather than discounts to net asset value. Changing to an asset-light operating company that leverages an association with BC Partners enables economies of scale that are not possible at 180 Degree Capital's current size; and Substantially increasing the available capital for us to be able to leverage our relationships with small and microcapitalization public companies, to develop capital structure solutions that seek to unlock value and generate favorable risk-adjusted returns.



I, as the largest individual shareholder of 180 Degree Capital, and Daniel as a top-ten shareholder, could not be more excited about the future of the combined entity. We believe the proposed Business Combination to be the best opportunity to build value for all shareholders of 180 Degree Capital. We believe strongly in 180 Degree Capital's future under the leadership of Ted and his colleagues. I have been an investor in the public markets for 35 years, during which investors entrusted me with billions of dollars of capital. We are interested in building true value for shareholders over the short and long term. We believe this combination achieves both of these objectives.

We are not the only ones who understand the potential for value creation from this Business Combination. Some of our largest shareholders have signed either voting agreements or non-binding indications of support, that when combined with ownership of management and the board, account for approximately 27% of our outstanding shares in the aggregate. We appreciate the time and consideration these shareholders spent to understand the merits of this proposed Business Combination and their support for it.

While we work toward filing the registration statement and joint proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed Business Combination with the SEC, we thought this would be a good time to reflect on our successes since the start of 180 Degree Capital in 2017. We believe that these successes have enabled us to enter at this next phase of 180 Degree Capital's evolution and value creation for our fellow shareholders. Here are some of the data points we are proud of and show our contributions since I joined 180 Degree Capital's predecessor company board of directors in June 2016, when we started 180 Degree Capital at the end of 2016, and the end of last year:

June 30, 2016 December 31, 2016 December 31, 2024 Change from December 31, 2016 Day-to-Day Operating Expenses ~$6.0 million ~$6.3 million ~$3.5 million -44%

% Private Investments 86%

92%

<1% -91%

% Public Investments 14%

8%

>99% +91%

% Cash + Public Securities of NAV 21%1 27%

102%

+75%

Insider Ownership 2.1%2 2.6%2 12.7%

+10.1%



1. Net of $5,000,000 in debt on balance sheet as of June 30, 2016.

2. Excludes restricted stock subject to forfeiture provisions. The equity compensation program was terminated in March 2017 in conjunction with 180 Degree Capital's transition from a business development company to a registered closed-end fund.

We slashed expenses, in part by transitioning from a business development company to a registered closed-end fund structure. A collateral impact of this transition was the elimination of our ability to compensate employees through the issuance of options or restricted stock. We didn't care. It was the right decision for our shareholders. We transitioned the balance sheet. We substantially increased insider ownership through solely open market purchases. As noted previously, no equity was given to the management team or other employees as compensation. No one has bought and held more stock in the open market than me during that time period.

As the table below shows, we believe our shareholders have benefited from our ability to generate positive returns on our investments since we took over management of 180 Degree Capital. These returns were offset by material declines in the legacy private portfolio that we inherited.

Public Portfolio

Contribution to Change in NAV

(2017-2024) Legacy Private Portfolio

Contribution to Change in NAV

(2017-2024) +$3.13/share -$2.41/share

TURN Public Portfolio Gross Total (Excluding SMA Carried Interest) TURN Public Portfolio Gross Total (Including SMA Carried Interest) Change in NAV Change in Stock Price Russell Microcap Index Lipper Peer Group Average Inception to Date

Q4 2016 - Q4 2024 +185.7%

+204.5%

-33.9%

-11.4%

+68.5%

+81.8%



Math is math. Our public market investment strategy over the history of 180 Degree Capital outperformed our comparable peers and indices. It is fair to ask why our stock price has not followed. We believe it is largely because of the significant negative impact of the private portfolio that we inherited, and the discounts disproportionately applied to closed-end funds of our size. Hence, I come back to our proposed Business Combination with Mount Logan, and what we believe it can do to potentially unlock value for 180 Degree Capital shareholders when we are no longer constrained by the market dynamics ascribed to closed-end funds.

We will let our upcoming registration statement and included joint proxy statement/prospectus provide the truth to our shareholders regarding how and why our Board unanimously approved this proposed Business Combination. In the meantime, our work over the prior eight years set up 180 Degree Capital for this next phase of what we believe will be long-term shareholder value creation. We realize our lack of scale has caused our expense ratio to be too high. We believe we have uncovered a unique solution for that and other growth-limiting issues with our proposed Business Combination. Our Board and management team firmly believe that this Business Combination is in the best interest of all of our shareholders. We could not be more excited about the potential for future value creation as a result of combining with Mount Logan, and we look forward to discussing this proposed combination with all of you and prospective future shareholders of the combined entity.

All the best,

Kevin M. Rendino

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

About 180 Degree Capital Corp.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly traded registered closed-end fund focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to what we believe are substantially undervalued small, publicly traded companies that have potential for significant turnarounds. Our goal is that the result of our constructive activism leads to a reversal in direction for the share price of these investee companies, i.e., a 180-degree turn. Detailed information about 180 Degree Capital and its holdings can be found on its website at www.180degreecapital.com.

Press Contact:

Daniel B. Wolfe

Robert E. Bigelow

180 Degree Capital Corp.

973-746-4500

ir@180degreecapital.com

