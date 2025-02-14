Global Center on Adaptation: Professor Patrick V. Verkooijen Delivers Landmark Inaugural Lecture "The Resilience Endgame" at University of Groningen

Groningen, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Groningen today hosted the highly anticipated inaugural lecture of Professor Patrick V. Verkooijen, newly appointed Ban Ki-moon Chair on Climate Adaptation and Governance. In a thought-provoking address titled The Resilience Endgame, Professor Verkooijen delivered a stark warning on the global climate crisis, the shifting political landscape, and the urgent need for climate adaptation as a survival strategy for societies and economies worldwide.

Professor Verkooijen, who also serves as President and CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) and Chancellor of the University of Nairobi, described how the world has entered an era of unprecedented change-one where climate resilience is no longer an option, but a necessity.

"We may not want this new world order, but we have it-and we are getting more of it," he declared, pointing to the rapid political shifts globally that are leading to rollbacks in climate finance, deregulation, and shrinking international cooperation. "The Paris regime suffers a terminal illness and President Donald Trump has simply pulled the plug from its life support system.."

The End of the 1.5-Degree Era

During his address, Professor Verkooijen underscored the sobering reality that the 1.5°C threshold set by the Paris Agreement will be reached within the next two years, with global emissions at record highs. This, he warned, means that extreme weather events, food insecurity, and forced migration will intensify at a scale previously unimagined.

"We are stuck on this overheated and overheating planet, and we cannot go back. Stuck in a world where each half-degree of warming can double the disasters. That's the math. That's the reality," he stated. He also predicted that climate impacts will not only lead to mass displacement but will create stark inequalities, where wealthier nations and communities build resilience, while vulnerable regions face climate apartheid.

Adaptation: The Only Way Forward

Despite this grim prognosis, Professor Verkooijen offered a clear path forward-one grounded in adaptation and economic resilience.

"Adaptation is not a 'nice-to-have'but a jobs strategy, a growth strategy, an economic winner," he asserted. Citing data from the Global Commission on Adaptation, he emphasized that for every dollar invested in adaptation, up to $10 is returned, making it one of the smartest economic decisions governments and businesses can make.

The Netherlands, he pointed out, serves as a model of adaptation success, having transformed itself from a "sub-Ocean" nation into one of the most resilient economies in the world. "If you want to see what adaptation looks like, come to the Netherlands-we turned water into land and survival into prosperity."

A Call to Reimagine Global Governance

In his closing remarks, Professor Verkooijen called for a fundamental reimagining of global governance, financial systems, and development strategies to ensure resilience is embedded in all aspects of policymaking and investment.

"Let me offer you today three key suggestions for re-imagining our world order. First, we need to re-imagine the global social contract. Second, we need to re-imagine the global finance and development system. Third, we need to re-imagine research, innovation, and higher learning."

"The resilience revolution is here. The only question is whether we will embrace it-or pay the price for ignoring it," he concluded.

About the Ban Ki-moon Chair on Climate Adaptation and Governance

The Ban Ki-moon Chair on Climate Adaptation and Governance, hosted at the University of Groningen, focuses on fostering global climate adaptation leadership through research, education, and policymaking. The chair is named in honor of Ban Ki-moon, 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations, whose legacy in advancing climate resilience continues to shape global discourse.

About Professor Patrick V. Verkooijen

Professor Patrick V. Verkooijen is a global leader in climate adaptation, serving as President and CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) and Chancellor of the University of Nairobi. He has played a pivotal role in shaping international climate policies, leading key global initiatives to mobilize adaptation finance and drive innovation in resilience strategies.