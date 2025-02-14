Anzeige
WKN: A3DRZM | ISIN: KYG9767H1092 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
14.02.25
16:16 Uhr
2,540 US-Dollar
+0,060
+2,42 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
WORK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.02.2025 15:00 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2024

Finanznachrichten News

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WORK Medical Technology Group LTD ("WORK Medical" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WOK), a supplier of medical devices in China, today reported its financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.

Mr. Shuang Wu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of WORK Medical, remarked, "We are pleased to report our Company's performance for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024. As the lingering effects of COVID-19 gradually subside and the global business environment returns to normal, our net revenue reflects a decline primarily due to a 69.4% decrease in mask sales. We have implemented a strategic transformation to drive growth in other key revenue streams over recent years. Specifically, our sales of medical devices, excluding masks, increased by 17.7% to $9.4 million for fiscal year 2024. This, coupled with a 33.9% growth in commodity trading, has partially mitigated the decline in mask sales. To support this transformation, we made investments in marketing and promoting medical devices other than masks, which is reflected in the 31.0% rise in selling and marketing expenses. These expenditures represent strategic investments aimed at long-term growth, which, we believe will position us on a more balanced foundation for future success. Despite the challenges mentioned, our R&D expenses increased by 0.3%. Looking ahead, we plan to leverage our cash reserves to support ongoing strategic transformations. Our focus will be on driving innovation, exploring overseas opportunities, accelerating internationalization, and securing additional global orders, so as to deliver greater value to our shareholders."

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Net Revenue

Net revenue was $11.5 million in fiscal year 2024, representing a decrease of 15.2% from $13.6 million in fiscal year 2023. The overall decrease in net revenue was mainly due to the decline in demand and unit price of masks and was offset by the increase of revenue of medical devices other than masks and commodity trading.




For the Year Ended,
September 30,

($ millions)





2024


2023

Masks

$ 1.6


$ 5.1

Medical devices other than masks

9.4


8.0

Commodity trading

0.4


0.3

Others

0.1


0.2

Net revenue

$ 11.5


$ 13.6

  • Revenue of sales of masks was $1.6 million in fiscal year 2024, representing a decrease of 69.4% from $5.1 million in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was mainly because (i) the demand for masks and the sales volume of masks decreased for the year ended September 30, 2024; and (ii) the Company shifted its marketing focus from masks to medical devices other than masks.

  • Revenue of sales of medical devices other than masks was $9.4 million in fiscal year 2024, representing an increase of 17.7% from $8.0 million in fiscal year 2023. The increase was mainly attributable to the Company's decision to intensify marketing efforts for medical devices other than masks, which accordingly led to higher sales volumes.

  • Revenue of commodity trading was $0.4 million in fiscal year 2024, representing an increase of 33.9% from $0.3 million in fiscal year 2023. The increase was mainly due to the increase of market demand and the Company's business expansion.

  • Revenue of sales of others was $0.1 million in fiscal year 2024, representing a decrease from $0.2 million in fiscal year 2023.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was $8.6 million in fiscal year 2024, representing a decrease of 8.3% from $9.4 million in fiscal year 2023. The decrease in the cost of revenue was less than the decrease in net revenue, mainly because the unit cost of medical devices other than masks was relatively higher than the unit cost of masks; therefore, the increased sales of medical devices other than masks partially offset the decrease in the cost of revenue related to masks.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $2.9 million in fiscal year 2024, representing a decrease of 30.8% from $4.1 million in fiscal year 2023.

Gross profit margin was 24.9% in fiscal year 2024, compared to 30.5% in fiscal year 2023. The decrease of gross profit margin was primarily due to the increased sales of medical devices other than masks with relatively lower profit margin and the decreased sales of masks with relatively higher profit margin for the year ended September 30, 2024.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $6.9 million in fiscal year 2024, which increased $3.2 million from $3.7 million in fiscal year 2023.

  • Selling expenses were $2.1 million in fiscal year 2024, representing an increase of 31.0% from $1.6 million in fiscal year 2023. The increase was primarily due to increased marketing and promotion expenses incurred for the sales of medical devices other than masks.

  • General and administrative expenses were $4.6 million in fiscal year 2024, representing an increase of 144.8% from $1.9 million in fiscal year 2023, which was primarily due to the increase of professional consulting fees for consulting services regarding financial reporting requirements for a U.S. public company.

  • Research and development expenses were $0.302 million in fiscal year of 2024, representing an increase of 0.3% from $0.301 million in fiscal year 2023, which remained relatively stable.

Net (Loss) Income

Net loss was $3.5 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to net income of $0.06 million in fiscal year 2023.

Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.27 in fiscal year 2024, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.01 in fiscal year 2023.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $6.6 million, which increased $5.0 million from $1.6 million as of September 30, 2023.

Net cash used in operating activities was $2.2 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $2.2 million in fiscal year 2023.

Net cash used in investing activities was $9.1 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to $0.6 million in fiscal year 2023.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $15.7 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to net cash used in financing activities of $0.7 million in fiscal year 2023.

Recent Development

On August 26, 2024, the Company completed its initial public offering of 2,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$4.00 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 23, 2024 under the ticker symbol "WOK."

About WORK Medical Technology Group LTD

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD is a supplier of medical devices that develops and manufactures Class I and II medical devices and sells Class I and II disposable medical devices through operating subsidiaries in China. The Company has a diverse product portfolio comprising 21 products, including customized and multifunctional masks and other medical consumables. All the products have been sold in 34 provincial-level administrative regions in China, with 15 of them sold in more than 30 countries worldwide. The Company has received a number of quality-related manufacturing designations and has registered 17 products with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allowing their products to enter the U.S. market. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://www.workmedtech.com/corporate.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company's registration statement and other reports it files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions regarding the Company's securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

WORK Medical Technology Group LTD
Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
 Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: [email protected]

WORK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In U.S. dollars, except for otherwise noted)




As of September 30,




2024



2023


Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

6,557,605



$

1,596,096


Restricted cash



-




41,187


Cash deposited in escrow account



400,000




-


Accounts receivable, net



1,648,797




3,332,322


Inventories, net



3,183,951




4,620,191


Amounts due from related parties



2,707,136




4,237,682


Advance to suppliers



4,697,029




3,469,819


Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net



1,632,702




4,855,381


Total current assets



20,827,220




22,152,678











Property, plant and equipment, net



11,372,485




6,626,774


Intangible assets, net



1,044,062




998,450


Right-of-use assets, net



-




114,127


Deferred tax assets, net



112,916




66,872


Advance to suppliers for equipment



2,893,880




-


Total non-current assets



15,423,343




7,806,223


TOTAL ASSETS


$

36,250,563



$

29,958,901











Liabilities









Current liabilities:









Short-term bank borrowings


$

13,323,643



$

8,840,461


Accounts payable



1,497,152




3,961,827


Deferred revenue



625,326




776,210


Amount due to related parties



1,217,442




159,612


Accrued expenses and other liabilities



3,007,901




4,398,596


Lease liabilities, current



-




49,560


Income tax payable



508,726




736,590


Total current liabilities



20,180,190




18,922,856











Lease liabilities, non-current



-




50,130


Total non-current liabilities



-




50,130


TOTAL LIABILITIES


$

20,180,190



$

18,972,986











Shareholders' equity









Ordinary Shares (par value of $0.0005 per share; 100,000,000 shares
authorized as of September 30, 2024 and 2023; 14,591,942 and
12,500,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024
and 2023, respectively)*


$

7,296



$

6,250


Subscription receivable



(6,250)




(6,250)


Additional paid-in capital



6,617,596




85,012


Statutory reserve



899,731




887,482


Retained earnings



6,076,018




9,580,585


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(408,465)




(676,828)


Total shareholders' equity



13,185,926




9,876,251


Non-controlling interests



2,884,447




1,109,664


Total equity



16,070,373




10,985,915


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


$

36,250,563



$

29,958,901


*

The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization
and share reorganization by way of a subdivision and surrender of shares.

WORK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In U.S. dollars, except for otherwise noted)




For the years ended
September 30,




2024



2023



2022


Net revenue from third parties


$

10,929,070



$

12,501,615



$

19,498,315


Net revenue from related party



577,370




1,064,336




212,975


Cost of revenues from third parties



(8,346,419)




(8,596,872)




(15,197,213)


Cost of revenue from related party



(291,635)




(826,095)




(95,285)


Gross profit



2,868,386




4,142,984




4,418,792















Operating expenses:













Selling expenses



(2,053,019)




(1,567,385)




(1,032,685)


General and administrative expenses



(4,558,041)




(1,861,728)




(2,563,879)


Research and development expenses



(302,511)




(301,644)




(183,900)


Total operating expenses



(6,913,571)




(3,730,757)




(3,780,464)















Other (loss) income:













Interest expense



(557,571)




(392,741)




(352,968)


Interest income



11,727




25,417




1,969


Government subsidies



346,571




74,232




1,186,641


Other income(expenses), net



578,758




(8,746)




(360,409)


Total other income(loss)



379,485




(301,838)




475,233















(Loss) income before income tax expense



(3,665,700)




110,389




1,113,561


Income tax benefit (expense)



125,291




(47,006)




(169,435)


Net (loss) income


$

(3,540,409)



$

63,383



$

944,126















Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest



(48,091)




(48,647)




78,916


Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders


$

(3,492,318)



$

112,030



$

865,210


Other comprehensive loss:













Foreign currency translation adjustment



453,181




(268,068)




(1,147,710)


Total comprehensive loss



(3,087,228)




(204,685)




(203,584)















Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-
controlling interests



136,727




(80,165)




(164,329)


Total comprehensive loss attributable to shareholders


$

(3,223,955)



$

(124,520)



$

(39,255)















Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares













Basic and Diluted*



12,705,011




12,500,000




12,500,000


Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per ordinary share



(0.27)




0.01




0.07




* The shares and per share information are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the reorganization
and share reorganization by way of a subdivision and surrender of shares.

WORK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted)




For the years ended




September 30,




2024



2023



2022


CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING
ACTIVITIES:










Net (loss) income


$

(3,540,409)



$

63,383



$

944,126


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used
in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



1,410,452




1,603,129




3,258,267


Inventories write-down



762




18,320




(117,327)


Gain (loss) on disposal of equipment



42,504




8,089




(10,871)


Allowance for credit loss



262,446




149,503




1,108,999


Deferred tax benefits



(46,044)




(94,533)




(314,008)


Changes in assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable - third parties



1,815,361




(131,950)




(4,234,997)


Accounts receivable - related party



-




-




275,993


Advance to suppliers



(1,061,321)




977,318




(191,774)


Amount due (from) to related parties



1,775,923




(3,964,077)




743,490


Inventories



1,576,799




(400,544)




2,053,675


Operating lease liabilities



(2,029)




(51,755)




(5,212)


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



293,683




1,291,145




(194,118)


Accounts payable



(2,553,902)




864,585




(5,822,547)


Income taxes payable



(250,423)




136,508




81,428


Deferred revenue



(176,969)




52,245




(751,375)


Accrued expenses and other liabilities



(1,524,631)




1,688,370




917,303


Net cash (used in) provided by operating

activities



(2,228,087)




2,209,736




(2,258,948)















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING
ACTIVITIES:













Purchase of intangible asset



(33,313)




(127,913)




-


Purchase of property and equipment



(9,225,094)




(455,391)




(2,012,546)


Proceed from disposal of property and equipment



194,328




-




601,760


Cash acquired from Shanghai Saitumofei



-




-




63,621


Net cash used in investing activities



(9,064,079)




(583,304)




(1,347,165)















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING
ACTIVITIES:













Proceeds from initial public offering



7,373,839




-




-


Cash deposited in escrow account



(400,000)




-




-


Contributions from non-controlling interest



2,767,032




-




-


Proceeds from short-term borrowings



13,394,778




9,107,082




7,248,367


Repayments of short-term borrowings



(9,369,404)




(6,000,791)




(7,248,367)


Loans to related parties



(4,574,088)




(5,669,834)




(9,493,121)


Repayment from related parties



5,477,054




5,891,373




13,260,930


Loans to third parties



(1,133,656)




(2,723,935)




(1,030,628)


Repayment from loans to third parties



2,734,478




23,562




829,042


Payment of offering cost



(613,009)




(1,356,176)




-


Net cash provided by (used in) financing
activities



15,657,024




(728,719)




3,566,223















Effect of exchange rate changes



555,464




(33,852)




(59,819)















Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash



4,920,322




863,861




(99,709)


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, at
beginning of year



1,637,283




773,422




873,131


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end
of year


$

6,557,605



$

1,637,283



$

773,422


Reconciliation to amounts on consolidated
balance sheets:













Cash and cash equivalents



6,557,605




1,596,096




731,178


Restricted cash



-




41,187




42,244


Total cash , cash equivalents and restricted cash
shown in the statement of cash flows



6,557,605




1,637,283




773,422















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH
FLOW INFORMATION:













Income taxes paid



9,973



$

160,162



$

340,024


Interest paid



543,753



$

312,035



$

312,282


SOURCE WORK Medical Technology Group LTD

