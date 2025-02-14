KIMITAKE, Inc: KIMITAKE Expands Samurai Braided Cord Bracelet Collection on Valentine's Day

The Perfect Way to Celebrate Love and Human Connection This February

KIMITAKE, the Japanese luxury jewelry brand, proudly announces the expansion of its Samurai Braided Cord collection with three new designs, launching just in time for Valentine's Day. Now available in both yellow and white gold, these bracelets are a perfect way to express appreciation and celebrate the deep connections we share with loved ones.

KIMITAKE New Bracelet Launch

KIMITAKE New Bracelet Launch

The Samurai Braided Cord, also known as "Iga Kumihimo," is a traditional Japanese craft originating from Iga City, Mie Prefecture, famously known as Japan's ninja town. Throughout Japan's history, braids have been seen as auspicious, symbolizing the idea of "tying" people together and forming profound connections. Once used in samurai armor, the Samurai Braided Cord represents strength and resilience with its durability. Custom-made with a twisted design, KIMITAKE's Samurai Braided Cord also reflects the miracle of birth, represented by the double helix of DNA-a concept that KIMITAKE cherishes most.

Each bracelet features a meticulously handcrafted 18K gold and diamond centerpiece. The Samurai Braided Cords are available in a variety of colors, allowing for a personalized touch while maintaining a refined, traditional elegance. Perfect for wearing alone or stacked for a layered look, these bracelets make a thoughtful, timeless gift for someone special.

Harmony Iconic Samurai Braided Cord Bracelet

Links Samurai Braided Cord Bracelet

Three Links Samurai Braided Cord Bracelet

"Launching on Valentine's Day, these new designs are a celebration of love, appreciation, and human connection," said Takeshi Yokota, founder of KIMITAKE. "Our new Samurai Braided Cord bracelets further emphasize the importance of meaningful relationships, blending Japan's rich artisanal heritage with modern elegance."

The expanded Samurai Braided Cord collection is available exclusively on KIMITAKE's official website starting February 14, 2025. For more information, please visit our website.

Media Contact: press@kimitakejewelry.com

###

Statement

KIMITAKE is a brand born from the story of the bond between two people, inspired by its two founders. KIMITAKE embodies the essence of human connection and the beauty of Japanese tradition and culture. The brand seamlessly blends its values with a contemporary flair, creating both elegance and luxury.

Our Symbol

Everything KIMITAKE does is rooted in human connection, which is why every piece of jewelry is crafted to incorporate our original HC design.

This unique symbol expresses the links and bonds between people, something that we at KIMITAKE treasure above all else.

Elegance from Japanese Tradition

From jewelry to packaging, KIMITAKE is dedicated to creating designs that bring Japanese tradition and culture to life in a modern way. With a commitment to showcasing Japan's traditional techniques and beauty, among the oldest in the world, KIMITAKE aims to connect this rich heritage with the future. Our vision is to craft new forms of elegance and luxury that transcend borders and eras.

Social Responsibility

KIMITAKE is dedicated to combating cyberbullying, drawing from the experiences and backgrounds of its founders. Through awareness campaigns and support of anti-cyberbullying programs, KIMITAKE stands as a symbol of the fight against cyberbullying.

SOURCE: KIMITAKE, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire