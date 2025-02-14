Weekly average electricity prices were above €120 ($125. 54)/MWh in most major European electricity markets during the first week of February, according to analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting, as gas futures prices reached their highest settlement in two years. Average prices across the main European electricity markets increased during the first week of February, according to analysis by AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. When compared to the week prior, the consultancy found average price increases in the Belgian, British, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Nordic, Portuguese and Spanish markets. ...

