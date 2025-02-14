Anzeige
Freitag, 14.02.2025
Breaking News: Beyond Oil steigert USA-Lieferungen in einem Monat um 50 %!
WKN: A3C4QB | ISIN: FI4000480454 | Ticker-Symbol: 0TN
München
14.02.25
08:02 Uhr
2,590 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIORETEC OY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIORETEC OY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4302,45016:45
PR Newswire
14.02.2025 16:36 Uhr
73 Leser
Bioretec Ltd's Financial Statements 2024 published

Finanznachrichten News

Bioretec Ltd Company announcement 14 February 2025 at 5:00 p.m. EET

TAMPERE, Finland, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec Ltd has today published its 2024 Financial Statements and Report by the Board of Directors. The publications are attached to this release and also available in Finnish and English on the company's website at www.bioretec.com/investors/investors-in-english/reports-and-presentations.

Further enquiries

Alan Donze, CEO, +1 619 977 5285
Johanna Salko, CFO, +358 40 754 8172

Certified adviser

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29

Bioretec in brief

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device company that continues to pioneer the application of absorbable orthopedic implants. The company has built unique competencies in the?biological interface?of active implants?to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.?

Bioretec is?developing?the new RemeOs?product line?based on a magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The combination has the potential to make titanium implants redundant and help clinics reach their Value-Based Healthcare targets while focusing on?value for patients through efficient healthcare. The first RemeOs product market authorization has been received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025. Bioretec is positioning itself to enter the addressable over USD 9 billion global orthopedic trauma and spine market and to become a game changer in surgical bone fracture treatment.

Better healing - Better life. www.bioretec.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioretec/r/bioretec-ltd-s-financial-statements-2024-published,c4106148

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20509/4106148/3267007.pdf

Bioretec Financial Statements 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bioretec-ltds-financial-statements-2024-published-302377161.html

