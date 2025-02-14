Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
14.02.2025
KPMG: ESG Voices: Circular Industry Solutions for a Global Plastics Treaty

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 14, 2025 / In this episode, Suzanne Kuiper, Director and Global Coordinator, Circular Economy and Product Decarbonization, KPMG International, and Pedro Sao Simao, Lead, National Initiatives, Global Plastic Action Partnership, World Economic Forum discuss the implications of a global plastics treaty and dive into key insights and learnings from industry players across the plastics value chain, who have started to develop and implement circular solutions.

Click here to listen to Episode 32 of ESG voices

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KPMG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KPMG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kpmg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KPMG



