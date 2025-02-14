KPMG: ESG Voices: Circular Industry Solutions for a Global Plastics Treaty

In this episode, Suzanne Kuiper, Director and Global Coordinator, Circular Economy and Product Decarbonization, KPMG International, and Pedro Sao Simao, Lead, National Initiatives, Global Plastic Action Partnership, World Economic Forum discuss the implications of a global plastics treaty and dive into key insights and learnings from industry players across the plastics value chain, who have started to develop and implement circular solutions.

