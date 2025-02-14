Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2025) - The team at Hamilton ETFs, and their "Champion" friends, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of their four new ETFs

HAMILTON CHAMPIONS Canadian Dividend Index ETF (TSX: CMVP)

HAMILTON CHAMPIONS U.S. Dividend Index ETF (TSX: SMVP)

HAMILTON CHAMPIONS Enhanced Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX: CWIN)

HAMILTON CHAMPIONS Enhanced U.S. Dividend ETF (TSX: SWIN)





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OVppcZOBq5w

The HAMILTON CHAMPIONS ETFs are built for long-term growth from exposure to blue-chip Canadian and U.S. dividend growers. HAMILTON CHAMPIONS Canadian Dividend Index ETF (TSX: CMVP) and HAMILTON CHAMPIONS U.S. Dividend Index ETF (TSX: SMVP) will have 0% management fee until January 31, 2026*. The suite also includes two enhanced ETFs - HAMILTON CHAMPIONS Enhanced Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX: CWIN) and HAMILTON CHAMPIONS Enhanced U.S. Dividend ETF (TSX: SWIN) - that utilize modest 25% leverage to further enhance growth potential.

Hamilton ETFs is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF managers with over $7 billion in assets under management across a variety of ETFs designed to maximize income and enhance growth from trusted sectors, in Canada and across the globe. The firm's most recent Insights can be found at https://hamiltonetfs.com/insights-commentary/.

*Annual management fee rebated by 0.19% to an effective management fee of 0.00% at least until January 31, 2026

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240956

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange