LiCAP Technologies and Windurance Partner With UpTower to Advance Ultracapacitor-Based Retrofit Solution for Wind Energy

LiCAP Technologies Inc. and Windurance, industry-leading providers of ultracapacitor based retrofit solutions for Emergency Pitch Control, are proud to announce a partnership with UpTower, the wind industry's leading provider of installation and technical services.

In 2019, LiCAP teamed up with Windurance to develop an ultracapacitor retrofit solution to replace the existing battery-based energy storage and charger systems in electrical wind turbine pitch battery boxes. The ultracapacitor modules and capacitor charger unit (CCU) are common across the different pitch box iterations with only harness, bracket & mounting accommodations. Compared to lead-acid batteries, the LiCAP ultracapacitor system boasts a significant increase in reliability and safety enabling reduced maintenance costs, minimized downtime, and a lifetime of approximately 15 years, enabled by its patented Activated Dry

Electrode® technology.

"LiCAP is honored to partner with UpTower to provide a full-service ultracapacitor retrofit solution option to fleet owners & operators across North America. Our proven solution installs very quickly and frees up valuable resources for other required maintenance that are not battery related pitch faults."

- Marty Mills, Vice President of Sales - LiCAP Technologies Inc.

UpTower has a proven track record of delivering quality technical and installation services, including the sales and support of the LiCAP/Windurance ultracapacitor based retrofit solutions for electrical pitch control in turbines with different battery box configurations. All companies share a commitment to the global reduction of carbon emissions by applying their sustainable game-changing technologies in their respective spheres of influence.

"I am thrilled to announce this partnership between LiCAP Technologies, Windurance, and UpTower. We are proud to contribute to a greener, more sustainable future in the renewable energy sector, driven by our unwavering commitment to excellence and safety."

- Jordan Bielefeld, Vice President of Operations - UpTower

Windurance has over 24 years of pitch control experience and approximately 3GW of installed base. Windurance's centralized capacitor charging unit (CCU) is modular between all battery box configurations. The centralized CCU is designed for all ultracapacitor modules in a battery box which has higher reliability than an individual charger per module designs. All blade kits, including modules, CCU's, mounting brackets, hardware and wiring harnesses are kitted and shipped from the Windurance manufacturing facility in Seneca, PA.

"Windurance is pleased to welcome UpTower to the team. Jordan and his group will help facilitate deployment of this cost saving ultracapacitor retrofit solution for emergency pitch control for fleet owners and operators."

- Paul Rowan, Director of Engineering - Windurance

