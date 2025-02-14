Prague, Czech Republic--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2025) - Audiolibrix is pleased to announce the launch of the 11th edition of The Great Audiobook Survey, a comprehensive study aimed at understanding audiobook listener preferences, habits, and market trends.

The Great Audiobook Survey, organized annually by Audiolibrix, aims to map both the audiobook market and the habits of the listeners themselves. The 11th edition was attended by 8,233 respondents, making it the largest audiobook survey in Europe.

Since its inception in 2014, The Great Audiobook Survey has served as a valuable resource for tracking the evolution of audiobook consumption across different demographics. Each year, thousands of audiobook listeners participate in the survey, providing key insights that help shape the industry and enhance user experiences.

"Listening to audiobooks is becoming a popular way to consume books, complementing rather than competing with traditional print formats. They allow people to read in situations where it would otherwise be impossible, such as driving, cleaning, or relaxing," says Libor Böhm, Operations Director at Audiolibrix.

The 2024 survey revealed significant insights into the evolving audiobook market, including shifts in listening habits and format preferences. Key findings indicate that 60% of participants reported increased reading through audiobooks, demonstrating the format's growing impact on literary consumption.

"The rising interest in fantasy genres and the importance of reviews highlight the audience's desire to explore new worlds and share experiences. Audiobooks not only expand cultural horizons but also strengthen reader communities," adds Libor Böhm.

About the Survey

The Great Audiobook Survey, conducted annually by Audiolibrix, aims to map the audiobook market and listener habits. The 11th edition represents the largest participation to date, establishing new benchmarks for market research in the audiobook industry.

For additional data and findings from The Great Audiobook Survey 2024, please contact us at media@audiolibrix.com.

About Audiolibrix

Audiolibrix is one of Europe's largest digital distributors of audiobooks, offering a user-friendly e-shop with a subscription and comprehensive loyalty program. It has been conducting major audiobook research since 2014.

Most Popular Audiobook Genres In 2024

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240630

SOURCE: Audiolibrix